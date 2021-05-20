CMO Council Enters Into Strategic Marketing Partnership With Leading Brand Intelligence Provider BrandTotal

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council today announced an expanded marketing alliance with BrandTotal, the leading brand intelligence platform , to showcase the power of accelerated market insight gathering. BrandTotal delivers actionable, real-time consumer insights, paired with competitive social advertising intelligence so that established brands, challenger brands, and their agencies can transform and optimize their marketing campaigns benchmarked against their competition.

The alliance with BrandTotal will leverage the proprietary insights, analytics, and strategic POV of BrandTotal via exclusive brand intelligence data, global social industry trends, industry research reports, and other content to be promoted to CMOs and brand marketing leaders. This synergistic partnership expands BrandTotal's share of mind across the vast network of global marketers in the CMO Council.

Through this newly formed alliance, the CMO Council tie-in will enable BrandTotal to share its curated, exclusive insights and data with a highly influential global audience of 16,000+ members in 110 countries and help them make insight-driven media, creative, and brand decisions. These chief marketers control some $1 trillion in annual aggregated marketing spend. The two entities will collaborate on thought leadership programs in all areas of strategic marketing, creative intelligence, brand performance and measurement, customer voice, social and digital brand advertising intelligence, competitive tracking, and amplification.

"BrandTotal is excited to share its unique data and research generated at the intersection of consumer behavior, brand digital and social strategy, and competitive advertising with the global members of the CMO Council," said Noam Harel, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing, BrandTotal. "We illuminate brands' digital paths -- and those of their competitors -- so Fortune 500 and DTC challenger brands alike can learn why and how consumers engage in their competitive category and also to benchmark their digital and social brand and creative performance."

Through this partnership, CMO Council members will have numerous opportunities to understand the transformation of traditional marketing insight practices and the potential applications for their brands to leverage social competitive intelligence solutions to further brand marketing performance and measurability.

"We are excited to be teaming with BrandTotal to showcase and highlight the needs for real-time digital and social brand intelligence in an ever-changing marketplace," said Bryan DeRose, Senior Vice President, Business and Program Development at the CMO Council. "This partnership will provide our members with ongoing insights and strategies leading marketers are leveraging to more effectively analyze, optimize and maximize their marketing mix strategies."

About BrandTotal

BrandTotal is a leading social competitive intelligence and brand analytics platform, enabling brand marketers to make decisions based on data, not gut feelings. BrandTotal was founded in 2016 and serves customers in North America, Europe, and Israel. Headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco and Israel, BrandTotal's customers range from well-established Fortune 500 brands to the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer challenger brands. The company is funded by world-class VC firms INcapital Ventures, Flint Capital, NHN Investment, One Way Ventures, FJ Labs, Glilot Capital Partners, and Keshet Dick Clark Productions along with early support from Microsoft Accelerator and Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator. Find us at www.brandtotal.com .

About the CMO Council

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is the world's most influential network of marketing leaders dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, strategic thought leadership and interpersonal relationship building. Its global membership base includes heads of marketing, digital, data, revenue and customer experience, as well as brand decision-makers across a wide range of private, public sector, education and non-profit markets. The CMO Council's 16,000-plus members represent 10,000-plus companies and control nearly $1 trillion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures. Members of this peer-powered content community run complex, distributed marketing, sales, eCommerce, customer engagement and channel operations worldwide. www.cmocouncil.org

