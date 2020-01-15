C'mon and Take a Free Ride: Twisted Road Launches New Referral Program

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Road, the leading motorcycle rental community, announced the launch of its free-day referral program. Motorcycle riders now have the opportunity to earn and gift free days of riding when they recommend Twisted Road to their fellow riding friends.

"The process is simple and straightforward," said Austin Rothbard, founder and CEO of Twisted Road. "Riders get to share their love of riding by giving away a free rental day to as many friends as they wish."

Here's how it works:

All Twisted Road users are given a unique referral code that can be easily shared via email, Facebook, or Twitter. Each new user receives a free day of riding on their first rental of 3 or more days. Shorter rides receive 25% off.

In addition, the referring party receives $25 in rental credit for each friend who decides to redeem their gift and ride with Twisted Road.

Twisted Road's referral program is the latest example of the platform's notable offerings:

Twisted Road provides more than 2,500 privately-owned rental motorcycle all across the United States

Their variety is extensive – they have vintage bikes as old as 1947 as well as new innovative models such as Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle, the LiveWire

Motorcycle owners earn money by renting out their personal bikes while these bikes would otherwise be sitting in the garage

Riders use Twisted Road while traveling, to try different motorcycles, or to test-ride before they buy

The company provides damage and liability insurance of up to $1M during all rentals.

Twisted Road implements the most thorough rider verification process to make sure that users are as safe as possible.

"I am extremely excited to offer another way to bring the motorcycle community together. Our mission is to connect the motorcycle world two wheels at a time," said Rothbard.

For more information on Twisted Road's referral program and to see all the bikes listed for rent, please visit www.twistedroad.com.

