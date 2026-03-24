CMoney Opens a Data Window Into Taiwan's 7th-Largest Equity Market at New York Alternative Data Conference

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Eagle Alpha Alternative Data Conference, Jack Yeh, COO of CMoney, revealed how Taiwan's $2.5 trillion equity market has transitioned from a hardware-centric hub into a premier destination for institutional quant alpha. Citing World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) data, Yeh noted that Taiwan has ascended to become the world's seventh-largest market by capitalization, delivering a 20% CAGR(measured from March 2020 to January 2025) over a five-year horizon and significantly outperforming the S&P 500.

Jack Yeh, COO of CMoney, speaks with Brendan Furlong, CDO of Eagle Alpha, on alternative data trends.

This marks one of the first times CMoney has publicly detailed the scale and structure of Taiwan's alternative data ecosystem to a global institutional audience. Yeh demonstrated how CMoney's proprietary, high-resolution behavioral datasets allow institutional investors to exploit structural inefficiencies that are invisible to standard financial terminal users.

TWSE: Taiwan's Market Rank Jumps to 7th Largest Globally

Yeh detailed the rapid ascent of Taiwan's equity landscape, which rose ten spots in the global hierarchy in just five years. He highlighted that this growth is not merely a byproduct of the AI boom, but a structural re-rating. Taiwan's flagship ETF (NYSE Arca: EWT), benchmarked against the MSCI Taiwan Index, has maintained its 20% CAGR by capturing a domestic economy that is increasingly sophisticated and decoupled from traditional emerging market volatility.

"While the world looks to Taiwan for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) and the AI supply chain, savvy investors should be looking at its market microstructure," Yeh noted. "The true opportunity lies in the intersection of massive liquidity and behavioral predictable bias."

The "Retail-Heavy" Edge: 50% of Total Trading Value

Unlike U.S. or European markets dominated by institutional high-frequency traders (HFTs), Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data reveals a landscape where retail activity accounts for over 50% of total trading value and 40% of daily intraday volume.

This high-liquidity environment—facilitated by ultra-low transaction costs, including a securities tax as low as 0.15% for day trading—creates persistent, repeatable signal patterns. CMoney's proprietary data captures these signals with unparalleled scale: our ecosystem reaches 56% of Taiwan's population and supports 5.2 million Monthly Active Traders (MAT). This "one-in-two" penetration rate provides institutional investors with an unprecedented, real-time window into both investor intent and consumer behavior.

Three Pillars of Proprietary Signal Extraction

Yeh detailed how CMoney synthesizes three distinct layers of "Alternative Data" to nowcast market inflection points months before official financial disclosures:

1. Consumer Transaction Data (E-Invoices): Leveraging Taiwan's unique government-led digital invoice system, CMoney captures 15–20% of Taiwan's total e-invoice volume, with SKU-level granularity. Internal analysis of these digital invoice flows has proven highly predictive.

The Edge: This data successfully predicted a revenue miss for a major e-commerce giant during the "Double 11" festival. While the company claimed double-digit growth, CMoney's real-time data showed only 3-4% growth—a figure validated by official reports months later. This capability extends to global players like Shopee (Sea Ltd, NYSE: SE) , Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) , and Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER) .



2. Institutional-Grade Brokerage Flows: By monitoring daily order flows across 800+ brokerage branches, CMoney identifies "location-based signals." This allows investors to detect momentum or reversals based on proximity to corporate headquarters or specific industrial clusters—capturing information asymmetry before it hits the tape.

3. Pre-Trade Behavioral Intent: Covering 45% of Taiwan's monthly active traders, CMoney tracks "pre-trade" behaviors in real-time. By quantifying watchlist additions and technical analysis (K-line) interactions, CMoney can forecast volatility spikes and momentum triggers before the first trade is even executed.

A New Strategy for the Global "Smart Money"

"The alpha in Taiwan is vast, persistent, and largely underexplored by global quant firms," Yeh concluded. "By merging retail intent with granular transaction reality, we aren't just providing data; we are providing a predictive map of the market's next move."

NOTES TO EDITORS

Historical market capitalization rankings are derived from the WFE (World Federation of Exchanges) Annual Statistics Guide (2020-2025). As of the latest WFE Monthly Market Highlights (January 2026), the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) ranks 7th globally by domestic market capitalization, notably surpassing traditional financial hubs including the London Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges (HKEX)."

MEDIA CONTACT

Anny Weng, Strategic Partnerships Lead

CMoney Tech Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.cmoney.com.tw/DataHub/index.html

ABOUT CMONEY

CMoney Tech Inc., headquartered in Taipei, operates Taiwan's largest retail investment platform, serving over 13 million registered users. Its ecosystem spans stock screening tools and financial education products, generating high-frequency behavioral data at scale. CMoney's institutional data platform delivers consumer transaction data, brokerage order flow, and behavioral intent signals to global quantitative and fundamental investors.

SOURCE CMoney Tech Inc.