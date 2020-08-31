CMOS Image Sensor Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 9087.2 Million by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Major factors driving the growth of CMOS image sensor market size include growing integration of high-resolution cameras fitted with image sensors in mobile devices, an increase in adoption of image detectors for automotive applications, and increased usage of image sensors in advanced medical imaging solutions.

The global CMOS Image Sensor market size is projected to reach USD 9087.2 Million by 2026, from USD 5987.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on the volume and value of CMOS Image Sensor at global, regional, and enterprise levels. This study reflects the overall market size of CMOS Image Sensor from a global perspective by evaluating historical data and future prospects. This study focuses on many main regions in the region: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, and so on.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CMOS IMAGE SENSOR MARKET SIZE

The key factor responsible for CMOS technology's success is the ability to make smaller pixels and offer more resolution at a low cost. With the convergence of these devices with communication and computation devices, improved optical performance processes are needed.

The incorporation of high-resolution cameras equipped with CMOS image sensor in the mobile device is expected to increase the growth of CMOS image sensor market size.

Sensing devices have become cheaper, smaller in size, and consume less power due to increased R & D, which serves as a captivating opportunity for participants in the industry. Customer inclination for wearable devices over the forecast period is expected to fuel CMOS image sensor market size.

The image processing has increased dramatically with the introduction of cameras into smartphones, along with the rising rate of smartphone penetration set to drive image sensors. With advancements, the demand in mobile cameras and CMOS technology to produce the best-quality images increases exponentially.

COVID IMPACT ON CMOS IMAGE SENSOR MARKET

The growing demand for smartphones is one of the main factors that drive the growth of cmos image sensor market size. However, as smartphone sales have decreased dramatically worldwide due to lockdowns imposed by various governments to curb the COVID-19 spread, this has impacted cmos image sensor' demand.

CMOS IMAGE SENSOR MARKET SHARE

North America is expected to hold the largest CMOS image sensor market size during the forecast period based on the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This rapid growth is attributed to many semiconductor manufacturers in the Asia Pacific, particularly in China, Korea, and Japan. The availability of low-cost labor and the establishment by foreign companies' manufacturing facilities are expected to increase productivity. Growing demand for cars and consumer electronics is also expected to have a favorable effect on the growth of CMOS image sensor market size.

CMOS IMAGE SENSOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Front side illuminated

Back side illuminated

Others.

By Application:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Entertainment

Security & Surveillance

TOP COMPANIES IN THE CMOS IMAGE SENSOR MARKET

The CMOS image sensor market is moderately fragmented, with the major share being occupied by the top players. A significant number of players in the industry deliver differentiated and low-cost solutions.

Top companies dominating the CMOS image sensor market size are,

Aptina Imaging

Canon

Omnivision

Samsung

Sony

Others.

