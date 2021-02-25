CMOS Image Sensors Market to Grow by USD 10.80 billion during 2021-2025|Featuring ams AG and Canon Inc. among others | Techanvio

CMOS Image Sensors Market: Growing popularity of social media applications to drive growth

The growing popularity of social networking applications contributes to the rapid adoption of camera modules in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and digital cameras. Consumer electronics manufacturers are integrating high-quality camera lenses. Canon offers an APS-H-size CMOS sensor that delivers an image resolution of approximately 120 megapixels. It also provides a maximum output speed of approximately 9.5 frames per second, supporting the continuous shooting of ultra-high-resolution images. Technavio expects that the increasing use of social networking applications will have a positive impact on the growth of the global CMOS image sensors market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rise in automation across industries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

CMOS Image Sensors Market: Rise in automation across industries

CMOS image sensors are used in industrial robots, UAVs, and drones. CMOS image sensors help in the real-time analysis of drone flight environments, as well as in detecting, classifying, and tracking objects. CMOS image sensors will allow robots and surveillance cameras to enhance their image-based inspection. Companies across the globe are deploying machine vision systems in the automation process in various manufacturing industries. In addition, the vendors in the market are shifting toward the adoption of CMOS image sensors as they are more cost-effective than CCD image sensors and consume less power than CCD image sensors. The growth of automation in industries will drive the need for CMOS image sensors during the forecast period.

"Increasing adoption of mobile computing devices and increasing implementation of autonomous technologies in the industrial sector will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

CMOS Image Sensors Market: Major Vendors

ams AG

Canon Inc.

GalaxyCore Shanghai Ltd. Corp.

Himax Technologies Inc.

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

CMOS Image Sensors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the CMOS image sensors market by application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security and surveillance, Industrial, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the CMOS image sensors market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the advent of multiple-lens camera in smartphones.

