CMP Announces the Addition of John Hernandez as SVP of Client Strategies, Supporting CMP's Continued Growth in Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP, a leading talent acquisition, development and outplacement firm, announced today that John Hernandez will join CMP as Senior Vice President of Client Strategies. In this role, John will support CMP in providing innovative solutions across the full talent life cycle.

John has more than 20 years of high impact leadership, most recently as CEO and President of Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce where he increased membership by 130% over four years. Prior to this role, John held key leadership roles with J Equis LLC, and JP Morgan Chase where he led for growth and sustainable impact. John holds a B.S. in International Business and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University.

"John has a passion for the Fort Worth community, and a commitment to building client relationships and their success. We have partnered with John over the last four years and are now excited to have him part of the CMP leadership team – it is a perfect fit." Says Maryanne Piña-Frodsham, CMP CEO.

According to Joe Frodsham, CMP President, "John's growth mindset, and focus on measurable impact, is a great compliment as we expand our footprint in Texas."

"CMP has 20-year history of innovative talent solutions. We are well positioned to help companies hire, develop, and transition their talent for survival and success in these turbulent times. I am excited to get started." Says John Hernandez.

About CMP

CMP is a minority and woman owned business providing talent acquisition, assessment, development, and transition solutions. CMP has offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Chicago, and Kansas City; and delivery capability across the nation and globally through OI Global Partners. For more information, visit www.careermp.com

