CMP Announces the Addition of Mike Boate as Managing Director and Practice Leader, CMP Search

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP, a leading talent acquisition , assessment , coaching and outplacement firm, announced today that Mike Boate will join CMP as Managing Director in the CMP Talent Acquisition practice. In this role, Mike will support support CMP's focus on innovative search solutions.

Mike has more than 15 years of leadership, consulting, talent acquisition, and executive search experience. Working in multiple industries, Mike has led engagements at companies ranging from startups and emerging growth companies to healthcare systems including Baylor Scott & White, Parkland Health, and The City of Fort Worth.

"Mike has deep experience building relationships with candidates and successfully filling executive level searches. We are excited to have Mike as part of our Search team and look forward to his contribution to our continued growth in Texas and across our Midwest Market," says Kelli Bloyd, VP of CMP Search.

According to Maryanne Piña, CMP CEO, "Mike has a strategic perspective he brings to our practice, and to each search he leads. He will help ensure CMP is at the forefront of innovation in our search solutions and client service."

"CMP has a great team, a history of innovative search solutions, and a unique commitment to diversity. We are well positioned to take advantage of this inflection point in the recruiting industry. I am excited to get started," says Mike Boate.

About CMP

CMP is a minority and woman owned business providing solutions across the full talent life-cycle. CMP has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, Kansas City, and delivery capability across the nation and globally through OI Global Partners. For more information, visit www.careermp.com

