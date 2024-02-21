CMP Equipment Market size to grow by USD 702.42 million and records 5.25% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, Major Innovations and Key Vendor Offerings, Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

21 Feb, 2024, 03:24 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 702.42 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies including Alpsitec, Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Axus Technology, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ebara Corp., Entegris Inc., FLP Microfinishing GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Kakou USA LLC., Kemet International Ltd., Logitech International SA, Okamoto Machine Tool Works Ltd., Stahli USA, Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Lapmaster Wolters, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, and Revasum Inc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CMP Equipment Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CMP Equipment Market 2024-2028

Company Analysis

Alpsitec - The company offers CMP equipment such as Pcox 200s, and Pcox20X which are small, easy to use, and robust. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

The rising adoption of CMP in the semiconductor sector is notably driving the industry. However, factors such as the Cyclic nature of the semiconductor industry may impede growth. The segmentation is by Application (Foundries and IDMs), Type (300mm, 200mm, and 150mm), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Glance on Segmentation

  • Application

The growth by the foundries segment will be significant during the forecast period. CMP equipment is an integral part of semiconductor foundries, facilitating the production of high-performance and densely packed ICs. The planarization of semiconductor wafers, where the CMP system is primarily used to planarize the surface of silicon substrates, is one of the most important uses for CMP equipment in Foundries.

  • Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth during the forecast period. The major contributors to the this region are China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. Increasing Chinese government investment in domestic production of integrated circuits, rather than reliance on imports from other companies, constitutes an important factor for growth in the region. Furthermore, the growth in the APAC has been driven by the presence of a majority of major semiconductor foundries. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

The industry is a critical sector within semiconductor manufacturing, employing mechanical abrasion and chemical etching processes to refine wafers. Key stages like photolithography address depth of field issues, relying on precise illumination techniques. Reports encompass both quantitative and qualitative analysis, aiding in informed business decisions. Strategies for business growth hinge on understanding the competitive situation and the current marketplace. Sales figures and unit metrics guide strategic planning, often informed by surveys targeting manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. As demand for advanced semiconductor technology surges, the industry remains pivotal in meeting needs and driving technological innovation.

Robust sales figures and increasing revenue underscore the growing demand for CMP equipment. Fluctuations in price change are notable, reflecting dynamics. Diverse product types cater to various industry needs. Recent developments in CMP technology enhance efficiency and precision, aligning with trends. Companies strategize their plans to capitalize on emerging opportunities amidst evolving industry trends. Key drivers like semiconductor demand and technological advancements fuel expansion, despite challenges such as supply chain disruptions and regulatory pressures. Overcoming these obstacles and mitigating potential risks remain crucial for sustained growth.

Related Reports:

The failure analysis test equipment market size is projected to increase by USD 2.31 billion, at a CAGR of 7.59% between 2023 and 2028.

The hypervisor market size is projected to increase by USD 2.24 billion at a CAGR of 6.32% between 2023 and 2028.

ToC:

1 Executive Summary
2 Landscape
3 Sizing
4 Historic Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Segmentations
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Cashew Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2027, Market is segmented by Type (conventional or regular and organic), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography, Technavio

Cashew Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2027, Market is segmented by Type (conventional or regular and organic), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography, Technavio

The cashew market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecasted to increase by 1,123.96 thousand tons during...
Commodity Plastics Market to grow by USD 159.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, BASF SE, Braskem SA, Chevron Corp., and more among key companies, Technavio

Commodity Plastics Market to grow by USD 159.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, BASF SE, Braskem SA, Chevron Corp., and more among key companies, Technavio

The commodity plastics market size is expected to grow by USD 159.09 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.