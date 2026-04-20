CMP Pharma Announces Availability of a New Alcohol-Free Reformulation of Norliqva® (Amlodipine) Oral Solution

FARMVILLE, N.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP Pharma announced today the availability of the new alcohol-free reformulation of Norliqva® (amlodipine) Oral Solution, 1 mg/mL. The reformulation also has a new mixed berry flavor and improves upon the following features based on feedback from healthcare professionals:

No refrigeration required . This alleviates the burden of refrigeration for caregivers, parents, and patients, unlike other formulations.



No shaking is needed prior to use . Norliqva is a convenient, ready-to-use formulation that does not require the extra work of shaking for the pharmacist, caregiver, parent or patient.



Now Alcohol-Free . This new alcohol-free formulation better serves the needs of pediatric patients.

Norliqva is indicated for the treatment of hypertension in patients 6 years of age and older. The new alcohol-free reformulation is designed to meet the specific needs of pediatric patients who have dysphagia or difficulty swallowing tablets. By providing a stable, FDA-approved liquid option, Norliqva addresses many inconsistencies and complexities often associated with crushing or compounding amlodipine tablets.

"At CMP Pharma, our goal is to not only provide essential medications, but to continuously refine them to better serve patients," said Brad Barger, Chief Transformation Officer at CMP Pharma, Inc. "The Norliqva alcohol-free reformulation reflects our dedication to optimizing treatment options for the patient populations we serve. We are providing healthcare professionals, caregivers, and patients with an FDA-approved liquid solution with convenient features such as no requirement for refrigeration or shaking prior to use."

The Norliqva reformulation is now available through normal retail distribution. For more information, contact CMP Pharma at 252-753-7111 or visit norliqva.com.

About CMP Pharma, Inc.

CMP Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses critical needs for niche markets by developing and manufacturing a portfolio of high value pharmaceutical products, including oral liquids and semi-solids. CMP Pharma combines decades of experience in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing to provide medicines to fill the unmet medical needs of many patients.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

NORLIQVA (amlodipine) is a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of:

Hypertension

NORLIQVA is indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults and children 6 years of age and older, to lower blood pressure. Lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events, primarily strokes and myocardial infarctions.

Coronary Artery Disease

Chronic Stable Angina

Vasospastic Angina (Prinzmetal's or Variant Angina)

Angiographically Documented Coronary Artery Disease in patients without heart failure or an ejection fraction <40%.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

NORLIQVA is contraindicated in patients with sensitivity to amlodipine.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

NORLIQVA may cause the following conditions.

Hypotension: Symptomatic hypotension is possible, particularly in patients with severe aortic stenosis. However, acute hypotension is unlikely.

Worsening angina and acute myocardial infarction can develop after starting or increasing the dose of NORLIQVA, particularly in patients with severe obstructive coronary artery disease.

Titrate slowly in patients with severe hepatic impairment.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions to amlodipine were edema, dizziness, flushing, and palpitation which occurred in a dose related manner. Other adverse reactions not clearly dose-related but reported with an incidence >1.0% are fatigue and nausea.

Talk to your healthcare provider about other possible side effects with NORLIQVA. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact CMP Pharma, Inc. at 1-844-321-1443 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Do not exceed doses greater than 20 mg daily of simvastatin.

CYP3A Inhibitors: Co-administration with CYP3A inhibitors (moderate and strong) results in increased systemic exposure to amlodipine and may require dose reduction.

CYP3A Inducers: No information is available on the quantitative effects of CYP3A inducers on amlodipine. Blood pressure should be closely monitored when amlodipine is co-administered with CYP3A inducers.

Simvastatin: Co-administration of simvastatin with amlodipine increases the systemic exposure of simvastatin. Limit the dose of simvastatin in patients on amlodipine to 20 mg daily.

Immunosuppressants: Amlodipine may increase the systemic exposure of cyclosporine or tacrolimus when co-administered.

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION

NORLIQVA is an oral solution: 1 mg/mL. Adult recommended starting dose: 5 mg orally once daily with a maximum of 10 mg orally once daily. Small, fragile, or elderly patients, or patients with hepatic insufficiency may be started on 2.5 mg orally once daily. Pediatric starting dose: 2.5 mg to 5 mg orally once daily.

Please click link for full Important Safety Information and full Prescribing Information: https://www.norliqva.com/prescribing-information-af/

NOR-00066

SOURCE CMP Pharma, Inc.