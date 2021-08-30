CMP Pumping Acquires Febcon Concrete Pumping

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete & Materials Placement ("CMP" or "CMP Pumping"), a concrete pumping company serving the Carolinas, announced the strategic acquisition of Febcon Concrete Pumping, a Michigan-based concrete pumping company today, August 30, 2021. As an industry leader in concrete pumping, this step further expands CMP's footprint across the Southeast.

"Coming out of the initial Febcon management team meeting, we felt confident in progressing the strategic acquisition of Febcon. The shared values and commitment to excellence align seamlessly across both businesses. Concrete & Materials Placement and Febcon prioritize a family-oriented culture, customer-first approach, and best in business, safety protocols," said CMP President, Doug Doggett. "The systems and process infrastructure parallels ensure a smooth acquisition to deliver capabilities expansion and even better service for our perspective and existing clients. This is a big day for Febcon and CMP as we expand our serviceable area, diversify our fleet fit, and set the standard in the concrete pumping industry and across the Southeast."

The Febcon Concrete Pumping purchase includes concrete pumps and welcomes their highly skilled pump operators across Louisiana, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. As CMP acquires strategic locations, we hold steadfast on our commitment to excellence as we deepen our core values: reliability, respect, transparency, quality, and safety across the concrete pumping industry.

Concrete & Materials Placement: Concrete & Materials Placement provides concrete pumping services across the Carolinas since 2001. Concrete & Materials Placement delivers excellent services throughout commercial, residential and public construction markets. For further information about Concrete & Materials Placement, please visit www.cmppumping.com.

