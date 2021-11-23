CMP Pumping Names Scott Wilson As National Accounts Manager

"When I met Scott, I knew he had that X factor, the intangibles that are not on the resume to fill this roll. He has the concrete knowledge and work ethic that CMP was looking for" said CMP president, Doug Doggett. "I believe Scott will not only help CMP grow to the next levels, but will be a factor that changes the industry regionally with our focus on professionalism, service, and safety.

Concrete & Materials Placement: Concrete & Materials Placement provides concrete pumping services across the Southeast since 2001. Concrete & Materials Placement delivers excellent services throughout commercial, residential and public construction markets. For further information about Concrete & Materials Placement, please visit www.cmppumping.com.

Jennifer Watson

Concrete & Materials Placement, LLC

704-591-8461

[email protected]

SOURCE Concrete & Materials Placement

