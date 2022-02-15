CMP PUMPING PROMOTES LUIS LOPEZ TO REGIONAL OPERATIONS MANAGER

"As I'm stepping into this new role, I look forward to solving the challenges of three different markets, helping to grow our company while strengthening relationships with our customers," said Lopez. Along with his management skills, Lopez is ACPA Certified, OSHA 10-30 Certified, and has taken various classes troubleshooting with Putzmeister and Schwing.

"Luis has excelled in every role that CMP has asked of him and is one of CMP's customers most complemented managers," said Doug Doggett, CEO, and owner of CMP. "His knowledge of the business, equipment, and his management skills are exceptional. I am sure Luis will continue to promote CMP's core values and safety-first focus, so we continue to exceed customer's expectations."

Concrete & Materials Placement: Concrete & Materials Placement has been providing concrete pumping services across the Southeast since 2001. Concrete & Materials Placement delivers excellent services throughout commercial, residential and public construction markets. For further information about Concrete & Materials Placement, please visit www.cmppumping.com.

Jennifer Watson

Concrete & Materials Placement

704-591-8461

[email protected]

SOURCE Concrete & Materials Placement