CMR Construction & Roofing Celebrates 20th Anniversary as It Exceeds $1 Billion in Sales

DALLAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMR Construction & Roofing, America's 10th-largest roofing contractor, celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. The company earned over $1 billion in sales over the past two decades and has been widely recognized for its accomplishments, particularly in commercial, historical restoration, and specialty roofing. Notable highlights in CMR's portfolio include the Old Red Courthouse and Museum in Dallas, the world's first guitar-shaped hotel—the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida, award-winning Hispanic Society of America Museum in New York, historical restoration of George Washington's Headquarters at Valley Forge, and the recently completed custom copper roof for the Utah Governor's Mansion.

CMR Construction & Roofing

CMR owner and CEO, Steve Soule, has become a captain of industry, committed to elevating the roofing experience for clients, employees, and contractors. Throughout its history, CMR has earned hundreds of awards and recognitions, including Inc. 500, the prestigious North America Copper In Architecture award, Contractor of the Year, Commercial Roofer of the Year, Roofing Alliance's Gold Circle Finalist recognition, and recently, "Hurricane Hero" for the company's work during Hurricane Ida.

"I am very proud of our outstanding team and the accomplishments that we have achieved together over the past two decades," said Steve Soule. "We are excited to celebrate our 20th anniversary this month with our employees, partners, clients, and families. In the coming decade, we will continue to develop through valued partnerships and client relationships, deepen our ties within the communities we serve, push the industry forward, and innovate, ensuring our team is always excited and proud to represent CMR. Striving for excellence is in our DNA."

CMR employs over 500 industry specialists and has a national presence spanning more than 35 states. The company is widely recognized for its When Speed Matters tagline, reflecting its unique ability to deliver rapid response services while maintaining superior quality, craftsmanship, and customer experiences. A prime example of their motto at work was CMR's response to Hurricane Ida. Within 24 hours of landfall, CMR was on the ground. They handed out supplies, provided emergency roofing services, and worked with Terrebonne Parish to get students across 30 campuses back to school in just four weeks. CMR also hosted a hurricane relief benefit concert featuring musicians Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Colt Ford, and Dee Jay Silver to support local non-profits vital to the relief efforts.

The WhenSpeedMatters slogan fits perfectly with CMR's multiple motorsports sponsorships, including NASCAR Xfinity, NHRA, IMSA, and P1 Powerboat. Throughout March, CMR's 20th-anniversary logo will be visible on all sponsored vehicles driven by Ryan Sieg of RSS Racing; Shawn Langdon, JR Todd, and Doug Kalitta of Kalitta Motorsports; Luke Rumburg and Tom Long of Forbush Performance; and Shaun Torrente of STR. Motorsports and CMR fans can look forward to race day events, giveaways, autographed prizes, and other exciting promotions to celebrate CMR's 20th year in business. To learn more about CMR Construction & Roofing, visit cmrroofing.com.

Media Contact:

Cameron Saunders

[email protected]

239-208-0885

SOURCE CMR Construction & Roofing