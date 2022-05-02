CMRG Wins Gold Stevie Award for Human Resources Team of the Year

CMRG HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN HUMAN RESOURCES TEAM OF THE YEAR CATEGORY IN THE 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMRG was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Human Resources Team of the Year category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

This award went to CMRG's Marketing Recruitment Team, a group that has launched CMRG into an exciting period of growth and expansion. Judges stated, "Anyone would be lucky to work at CMRG. They present professionally, innovate cleverly, and keep employees engaged," and "CMRG is clearly making a difference helping to personalize the [recruiting] experience for those seeking help and opportunity."

"Our team works diligently each day to provide the best possible recruiting industry experience for our candidates and clients," shared CMRG Founder & CEO Crystal McKinsey, "It is an honor to be recognized by the American Business Awards for doing the work we love to do, for companies we admire."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Bronze category winners included: Fazoli's Italian Restaurants, Lexington, KY: A Leader Never Follows Gateway First Bank, Jenks, OK: Gateway's 2022 Rock En Roll Benefits open Enrollment IBM, Armonk, New York, NY: PMO Brand-in Program.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About CMRG

CMRG (Creative Marketing + Recruitment Group), is an all-inclusive marketing and talent acquisition firm that brings C-level marketing recruitment and talent strategy consulting to businesses of all sizes. Recognized as a top employer branding and recruitment company, CMRG serves small, mid-market, and enterprise clients in the private equity, education, senior living, finance, technology, CPG, retail, and healthcare sectors (among others).

CMRG positions companies as employers of choice by sharing their brand stories and highlighting points of differentiation that matter in a competitive hiring market leading to: Remarkable Talent, Delivered.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

