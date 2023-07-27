CMS Energy Announces Second Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2023 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $0.67 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.50 per share for the same quarter in 2022. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 were $0.75, compared to $0.53 per share for the same quarter in 2022.  For the first six months of the year, the company reported $1.36 per share compared to $1.71 per share for the same timeframe in 2022. On an adjusted earnings per share basis year to date, the company reported $1.45 per share in 2023, compared to $1.73 per share in 2022.

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.06 to $3.12* per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted EPS growth range.

"CMS Energy has continued to deliver on our triple bottom line of people, planet, and prosperity. In addition to our strong financial performance this quarter, we closed our Karn coal plants, which supports our net zero carbon goal by 2040, while protecting the environment for Michigan residents. We also recently purchased the Covert natural gas plant which is adding reliable and affordable energy to meet our customers' needs," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2023 second quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook on Thursday, July 27 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings. 

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. 

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/23

6/30/22

6/30/23

6/30/22













Operating revenue

$

1,555

$

1,920

$

3,839

$

4,294













Operating expenses

1,311

1,681

3,281

3,599













Operating Income

244

239

558

695













Other income

146

43

202

91













Interest charges

160

126

307

250













Income Before Income Taxes

230

156

453

536













Income tax expense

41

14

70

53













Income From Continuing Operations

189

142

383

483













Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

1

-

1

4













Net Income

190

142

384

487













Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(8)

(6)

(18)

(14)













Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy

198

148

402

501













Preferred stock dividends

3

3

5

5













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

195

$

145

$

397

$

496













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share










Income from continuing operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders










$

0.67

$

0.50

$

1.36

$

1.70

Income from discontinued operations per average common share
    available to common stockholders











-

-

-

0.01

Diluted earnings per average common share

$

0.67

$

0.50

$

1.36

$

1.71













CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



In Millions


As of


6/30/23

12/31/22

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

389

$

164

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

17


18

Other current assets

2,197


3,251

Total current assets

2,603


3,433

Non-current assets






Plant, property, and equipment

24,264


22,713

Other non-current assets

5,398


5,207

Total Assets

$

32,265

$

31,353









Liabilities and Equity






Current liabilities (1)

$

1,605

$

1,866

Non-current liabilities (1)

7,832


7,583

Capitalization






Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)

14,966


14,139

Preferred stock and securities

224


224

Noncontrolling interests

561


580

Common stockholders' equity

6,921


6,791

Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)

22,672


21,734

Securitization debt (2)

156


170

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

32,265

$

31,353









(1)  Excludes debt and finance leases.









(2)  Includes current and non-current portions.









CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)











In Millions


Six Months Ended


6/30/23

6/30/22









Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$

182

$

476









Net cash provided by operating activities



1,705


1,059

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,079)


(1,139)

Cash flows from operating and investing activities

(374)


(80)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

598


(300)









Total Cash Flows

$

224

$

(380)









End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts 

$

406

$

96









CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/23

6/30/22

6/30/23

6/30/22













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

195

$

145

$

397

$

496

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations gain

(1)

*



(1)

(5)

Tax impact

*



(*)

*



1

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

2

(*)

5

(1)

Tax impact

(*)

*



(1)

 *

Voluntary separation program

28

11

28

11

Tax impact

(7)

(3)

(7)

(3)













Adjusted net income – non-GAAP

$

217

$

153

$

421

$

499













Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

291.3

290.1

291.2

290.0













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share










Reported net income per share

$

0.67

$

0.50

$

1.36

$

1.71

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations gain

(*)

*



(*)

(0.01)

Tax impact

*



(*)

*



*

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

0.01

(*)

0.02

(*)

Tax impact

(*)

*



(*)

*

Voluntary separation program

0.09

0.04

0.09

0.04

Tax impact

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)













Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP

$

0.75

$

0.53

$

1.45

$

1.73


























*

Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.










**

Includes restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense.













Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors.  Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance.  Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items.  The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings. 

