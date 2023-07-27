CMS Energy Announces Second Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2023 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $0.67 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.50 per share for the same quarter in 2022. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 were $0.75, compared to $0.53 per share for the same quarter in 2022. For the first six months of the year, the company reported $1.36 per share compared to $1.71 per share for the same timeframe in 2022. On an adjusted earnings per share basis year to date, the company reported $1.45 per share in 2023, compared to $1.73 per share in 2022.

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.06 to $3.12* per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted EPS growth range.

"CMS Energy has continued to deliver on our triple bottom line of people, planet, and prosperity. In addition to our strong financial performance this quarter, we closed our Karn coal plants, which supports our net zero carbon goal by 2040, while protecting the environment for Michigan residents. We also recently purchased the Covert natural gas plant which is adding reliable and affordable energy to meet our customers' needs," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2023 second quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook on Thursday, July 27 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/23

6/30/22

6/30/23

6/30/22

























Operating revenue $ 1,555

$ 1,920

$ 3,839

$ 4,294

























Operating expenses

1,311



1,681



3,281



3,599

























Operating Income

244



239



558



695

























Other income

146



43



202



91

























Interest charges

160



126



307



250

























Income Before Income Taxes

230



156



453



536

























Income tax expense

41



14



70



53

























Income From Continuing Operations

189



142



383



483

























Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

1



-



1



4

























Net Income

190



142



384



487

























Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(8)



(6)



(18)



(14)

























Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy

198



148



402



501

























Preferred stock dividends

3



3



5



5

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 195

$ 145

$ 397

$ 496

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Income from continuing operations per average common share

available to common stockholders





















$ 0.67

$ 0.50

$ 1.36

$ 1.70 Income from discontinued operations per average common share

available to common stockholders























-



-



-



0.01 Diluted earnings per average common share $ 0.67

$ 0.50

$ 1.36

$ 1.71



























CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





In Millions



As of



6/30/23

12/31/22 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 389



$ 164 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



17





18 Other current assets



2,197





3,251 Total current assets



2,603





3,433 Non-current assets













Plant, property, and equipment



24,264





22,713 Other non-current assets



5,398





5,207 Total Assets

$ 32,265



$ 31,353

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities (1)

$ 1,605



$ 1,866 Non-current liabilities (1)



7,832





7,583 Capitalization













Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)



14,966





14,139 Preferred stock and securities



224





224 Noncontrolling interests



561





580 Common stockholders' equity



6,921





6,791 Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



22,672





21,734 Securitization debt (2)



156





170 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 32,265



$ 31,353

















(1) Excludes debt and finance leases.

















(2) Includes current and non-current portions.

















CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















In Millions



Six Months Ended



6/30/23

6/30/22

















Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 182



$ 476

















Net cash provided by operating activities



1,705





1,059 Net cash used in investing activities



(2,079)





(1,139) Cash flows from operating and investing activities



(374)





(80) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



598





(300)

















Total Cash Flows

$ 224



$ (380)

















End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 406



$ 96



















CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/23

6/30/22

6/30/23

6/30/22

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 195

$ 145

$ 397

$ 496 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations gain

(1)



*



(1)



(5) Tax impact

*



(*)



*



1 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

2



(*)



5



(1) Tax impact

(*)



*



(1)



* Voluntary separation program

28



11



28



11 Tax impact

(7)



(3)



(7)



(3)

























Adjusted net income – non-GAAP $ 217

$ 153

$ 421

$ 499

























Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

291.3



290.1



291.2



290.0

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per share $ 0.67

$ 0.50

$ 1.36

$ 1.71 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations gain

(*)



*



(*)



(0.01) Tax impact

*



(*)



*



* Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

0.01



(*)



0.02



(*) Tax impact

(*)



*



(*)



* Voluntary separation program

0.09



0.04



0.09



0.04 Tax impact

(0.02)



(0.01)



(0.02)



(0.01)

























Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP $ 0.75

$ 0.53

$ 1.45

$ 1.73





















































* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.





















** Includes restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense.

























