CMS Energy Announces Second Quarter Results, Reaffirms 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance

CMS Energy

Jul 25, 2024, 06:30 ET

JACKSON, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $0.65 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.67 per share for 2023. The company's adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter were $0.66, compared to $0.75 per share for the same quarter in 2023. For the first six months of the year, the company reported $1.61 per share compared to $1.36 per share for the same timeframe in 2023. On an adjusted earnings per share basis year to date, the company reported $1.63 per share in 2024, compared to $1.45 per share in 2023, primarily due to constructive regulatory outcomes and higher weather normalized sales.

CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2024 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.29 to $3.35 per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

"We are on track to deliver our full year earnings guidance after a strong first half of the year prioritizing investments in our electric and gas systems to deliver value for customers," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "Our electric Reliability Roadmap, Natural Gas Delivery Plan and Clean Energy Plan will allow us to harden and improve our systems while leading the clean energy transformation." 

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2024 second quarter results and provide a business and financial outlook on Thursday, July 25 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.   

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. 

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)




In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/24

6/30/23

6/30/24

6/30/23













Operating revenue

$

1,607

$

1,555

$

3,783

$

3,839













Operating expenses

1,324

1,311

3,088

3,281













Operating Income

283

244

695

558













Other income

113

146

199

202













Interest charges

173

160

350

307













Income Before Income Taxes

223

230

544

453













Income tax expense

41

41

99

70













Income From Continuing Operations

182

189

445

383













Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

1

-

1













Net Income

182

190

445

384













Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(16)

(8)

(40)

(18)













Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy

198

198

485

402













Preferred stock dividends

3

3

5

5













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

195

$

195

$

480

$

397













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share

$

0.65

$

0.67

$

1.61

$

1.36

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)


In Millions

As of

6/30/24

12/31/23

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

699

$

227

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

90


21

Other current assets

2,196


2,591

Total current assets

2,985


2,839

Non-current assets






Plant, property, and equipment

25,877


25,072

Other non-current assets

5,493


5,606

Total Assets

$

34,355

$

33,517








Liabilities and Equity






Current liabilities (1)

$

1,756

$

1,822

Non-current liabilities (1)

8,290


7,927

Capitalization






Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)

14,996


14,856

Preferred stock and securities

224


224

Noncontrolling interests

538


581

Common stockholders' equity

7,779


7,320

Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)

23,537


22,981

Securitization debt (2)

772


787

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

34,355

$

33,517








(1) Excludes debt and finance leases.








(2) Includes current and non-current portions.








CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)









In Millions

Six Months Ended

6/30/24

6/30/23








Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$

248

$

182








Net cash provided by operating activities 

1,663


1,705

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,246)


(2,079)

Cash flows from operating and investing activities

417


(374)

Net cash provided by financing activities

124


598








Total Cash Flows

$

541

$

224








End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts 

$

789

$

406

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/24

6/30/23

6/30/24

6/30/23













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

195

$

195

$

480

$

397

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

-

(1)

-

(1)

Tax impact

-



-

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

2

2

6

5

Tax impact

(*)

(*)

(1)

(1)

Voluntary separation program

-

28



28

Tax impact

-

(7)

(*)

(7)













Adjusted net income – non-GAAP

$

197

$

217

$

485

$

421













Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

298.5

291.3

297.9

291.2













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share










Reported net income per share

$

0.65

$

0.67

$

1.61

$

1.36

Reconciling items:










Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss

-

(*)

-

(*)

Tax impact

-



-

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Tax impact

(*)

(*)

(*)

(*)

Voluntary separation program

-

0.09



0.09

Tax impact

-

(0.02)

(*)

(0.02)













Adjusted net income per share – non-GAAP

$

0.66

$

0.75

$

1.63

$

1.45

 *     Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.

**    Includes restructuring costs and business optimization initiative.

Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors.  Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance.  Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, or other items.  The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

