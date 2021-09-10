CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

JACKSON, Mich., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the corporation's preferred stock. 

The following dividend is payable Oct. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 1, 2021: $0.30625 per depositary share on the 4.200% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: CMS PRC).

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
