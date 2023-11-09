CMS exec to present keynote at RISE's upcoming CMS Bid Boot Camp

Michael de la Guardia will kick off the main conference on Monday, January 22, 2024, with a presentation on the future of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Service's (CMS) value-based insurance design (VBID) model.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael de la Guardia, VBID model co-lead, CMS Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, will be the keynote speaker at RISE's CMS Bid Boot Camp, the only conference in the market dedicated to covering the entire bid process from start to finish.

During his keynote address, de la Guardia will offer insight into the future of the CMS VBID model as well as what CMS has learned from the model about improving health outcomes and addressing health inequities while containing costs. He'll also discuss the reporting requirements for the model as well as future plans for the VBID hospice benefit component.

The CMS Bid Boot Camp brings together product managers, actuaries, and other CMS bid stakeholders to explore timelines, critical steps, and strategies to optimize their CMS bid. This year's conference will feature a preconference workshop on the basics of the bid process and in-depth discussions on the significant pharmacy benefit reforms that impact revenue, the new risk score model (V28), the evolving CMS Star Ratings program, and CMS updates to the Health Plan Management System (HPMS) and Plan Benefit Package (PBP) tools for bid submissions.

The CMS Bid Boot Camp will take place January 22-23, 2024, at The Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, Jacksonville, Fla. Click here for the complete list of speakers, preconference workshops, the agenda, and how to register for the program.

About Michael de la Guardia

As the co-lead of the value-based insurance design (VBID) model, de la Guardia focuses on new policy development across Part C and Part D, as well as the model's data and reporting requirements, communications and marketing requirements, and technical support for model participants. His major projects within CMMI focus on strategy for Medicare Advantage health plan innovation models and the intersection of climate change and health. Prior to joining CMMI, de la Guardia was a Health Policy Fellow on the Senate Finance Committee where he worked on the Inflation Reduction Act and climate change and health legislation. He received an MBA and MPH from UC Berkeley, where he focused on health equity and access.

About RISE

RISE is the premier community for health care professionals in the managed care space, recognized industry wide as the number one resource for all things Medicare Advantage. Offering 30+ conferences annually focused on timely topics and ample networking opportunities for established and emerging leaders, we pride ourselves on consistently delivering a world-class conference experience dedicated to career advancement and industry intelligence. Through cutting-edge conferences, online courses, and customized training, RISE provides professionals with industry insights and critical information they need to stay ahead of the curve.

