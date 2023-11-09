CMS exec to present keynote at RISE's upcoming CMS Bid Boot Camp

News provided by

RISE

09 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Michael de la Guardia will kick off the main conference on Monday, January 22, 2024, with a presentation on the future of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Service's (CMS) value-based insurance design (VBID) model.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael de la Guardia, VBID model co-lead, CMS Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, will be the keynote speaker at RISE's CMS Bid Boot Camp, the only conference in the market dedicated to covering the entire bid process from start to finish.

Continue Reading
CMS Bid Boot Camp
CMS Bid Boot Camp

During his keynote address, de la Guardia will offer insight into the future of the CMS VBID model as well as what CMS has learned from the model about improving health outcomes and addressing health inequities while containing costs. He'll also discuss the reporting requirements for the model as well as future plans for the VBID hospice benefit component.

The CMS Bid Boot Camp brings together product managers, actuaries, and other CMS bid stakeholders to explore timelines, critical steps, and strategies to optimize their CMS bid. This year's conference will feature a preconference workshop on the basics of the bid process and in-depth discussions on the significant pharmacy benefit reforms that impact revenue, the new risk score model (V28), the evolving CMS Star Ratings program, and CMS updates to the Health Plan Management System (HPMS) and Plan Benefit Package (PBP) tools for bid submissions.

The CMS Bid Boot Camp will take place January 22-23, 2024, at The Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, Jacksonville, Fla. Click here for the complete list of speakers, preconference workshops, the agenda, and how to register for the program.

About Michael de la Guardia 

As the co-lead of the value-based insurance design (VBID) model, de la Guardia focuses on new policy development across Part C and Part D, as well as the model's data and reporting requirements, communications and marketing requirements, and technical support for model participants. His major projects within CMMI focus on strategy for Medicare Advantage health plan innovation models and the intersection of climate change and health. Prior to joining CMMI, de la Guardia was a Health Policy Fellow on the Senate Finance Committee where he worked on the Inflation Reduction Act and climate change and health legislation. He received an MBA and MPH from UC Berkeley, where he focused on health equity and access.

About RISE
RISE is the premier community for health care professionals in the managed care space, recognized industry wide as the number one resource for all things Medicare Advantage. Offering 30+ conferences annually focused on timely topics and ample networking opportunities for established and emerging leaders, we pride ourselves on consistently delivering a world-class conference experience dedicated to career advancement and industry intelligence. Through cutting-edge conferences, online courses, and customized training, RISE provides professionals with industry insights and critical information they need to stay ahead of the curve.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE RISE

Also from this source

Health care culture expert to headline RISE's 22nd Risk Adjustment Forum

Health care culture expert to headline RISE's 22nd Risk Adjustment Forum

Kathleen Bartholomew, R.N., MN, named one of the top 20 people changing health care in America, will be the keynote speaker at the 22nd Risk...
Former White House official to co-chair the Social Determinants of Health Policy Forum

Former White House official to co-chair the Social Determinants of Health Policy Forum

RISE is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Sandra E. Ford as co-chair for The 2nd Annual Social Determinants of Health Policy Forum on December...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.