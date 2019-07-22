CMS Imaging announces the first clinical installation in the US of the Intelli-C at ImageCare, LLC

"We have been working with the Intelli-C for a few months now. It provides all that I need in my practice of diagnostic and interventional radiology. The configuration allows me to perform interventional procedures, gastrointestinal procedures, pain management applications, and orthopedic interventions, with low-dose radiation, without compromise in image quality. Even at low pulse rate fluoroscopy, there is excellent visualization of target structures," said Dr. Timothy P. Close, M.D. of Image Care, LLC. "If an imaging center or small hospital has only one fluoroscopy or procedure room, they should have this equipment. In a busy hospital setting, this room provides flexibility and a broad spectrum of applications to complement diagnostic and therapeutic procedures," Dr. Close continued.

For more information on the Intelli-C, visit – https://intelli-c.cmsimaging.com.

About CMS Imaging, Inc.

CMS Imaging, Inc. is the premier healthcare solutions provider specializing in the sales and service of diagnostic medical imaging equipment. Founded in 1987 in Charleston, SC as an independent service organization, CMS Imaging has expanded its product line to include MRI, CT, Digital X-Ray, Advanced Fluoroscopic Systems, Software, and Informatics. For more information, please contact CMS Imaging at 800.8671821 or info@cmsimaging.com.

About ImageCare, LLC

ImageCare, LLC is Northeast Columbia's (South Carolina) only full-service outpatient radiology facility. We specialize in diagnostic procedures and provide a wide range of imaging services. Our radiologists are fellowship-trained and board-certified by the American Board of Radiology. ImageCare provides a written report to the referring physician's office within 24 hours and offers physician-to-physician call reports in cases that involve significant abnormalities.

About Alpha Imaging, LLC

Alpha Imaging, LLC headquartered in Willoughby, Ohio, was established in 1986 and is one of the country's largest independent distributors of medical imaging equipment and related products and services. For more information, please contact Alpha Imaging at 800.331.7327 or info@alpha-imaging.com.

DISCLAIMER

Any articles, templates, or information provided by Smartsheet on the website are for reference only. While we strive to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability with respect to the website or the information, articles, templates, or related graphics contained on the website. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.

SOURCE CMS Imaging, Inc.

Related Links

https://cmsimaging.com

