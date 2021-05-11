CMS Launches its New Direct Contracting Program; VillageMD is the Largest Participating Sponsor

CHICAGO and WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) launched its new Direct Contract program this month through its Primary Care initiative and VillageMD is the largest participating sponsor. VillageMD estimates it will serve more than 56,000 patients through its growing footprint of Village Medical primary care clinics, in eight states, including Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire and Texas.

This new Direct Contracting program aims to reduce expenditures, preserving or enhancing quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries with a focus on those with complex, chronic conditions. The program will increase beneficiary access to innovative, affordable care while maintaining all the original Medicare benefits.

Village Medical clinics have a proven track record of delivering quality results at a lower cost, by focusing on overall management of patients with chronic conditions in a patient-centered, data-driven care model. This is the third CMS Primary Care initiative that VillageMD will participate in; the company has documented clinical success in the MSSP and NextGen models across multiple regions.

"American healthcare progresses when the primary care physician is the steward of cost and care," said Erin Page, COO of VillageMD. "We're proud to be a core component of this innovative program that aligns with our commitment to offer comprehensive, high-touch care that patients can access conveniently. Our provider teams are ready to do what they do best – take care of people who need it most, in our clinics or in their own homes."

Furthering its leadership and commitment to this program, VillageMD also announced that Gary Jacobs, executive director of VillageMD's Center for Public Policy, was named the co-chair of the newly formed DCE coalition by the America's Physician Groups. The coalition was formed to provide education and advocacy in support of CMS' direct contracting model.

The program aligns with VillageMD's commitment to offering comprehensive, high-touch care. VillageMD's clinical model meets patients where they are and delivers care through experienced multi-disciplinary teams in clinics, through telehealth, remote patient monitoring tools and at home through Village Medical at Home. VillageMD, through its growing network of Village Medical clinics, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care services at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical clinics are currently in 12 markets, responsible for more than 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

