CMS Max and Fast Simon Offer a Revolutionary eCommerce Solution

News provided by

CMS Max

19 Jun, 2023, 08:10 ET

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Max, one of the leading eCommerce website builders in the United States, has developed an integration with Fast Simon. This new collaboration allows for seamless site search without coding or integration requirements, along with no need for maintenance. Fast Simon is compatible with all merchants and eCommerce platforms, making it the perfect choice for companies looking to upgrade their online presence.

"Modern consumers expect elite shopping experiences that are tailored to their needs and desires," says Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. "Fast Simon and CMS Max enable retailers to provide exactly that."

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral, and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands.

"Together, CMS Max and Fast Simon offer a wide range of eCommerce solutions that will help businesses get the most out of their website," said Sam Pizzo, CEO of CMS Max. "This includes enhanced search capabilities, increased conversation rates, and advanced SEO techniques to improve online visibility and attract more customers."

With this powerful platform, customers can quickly find what they're looking for with visual search results, personal search recommendations, and refined product captures. With better search results and enhanced merchandising capabilities, they are also more likely to purchase products or services from your site.

CMS Max is known for having the fastest website technology, the most SEO-friendly websites ever developed, and the perfect structure to make browsing, ordering, and payment processing as secure and user-friendly as possible. Our websites are also ADA compliant.

For more information and to convert your website to CMS Max, visit our website at https://www.cmsmax.com. We have a team of eCommerce experts you can talk to on the phone. With lower fees, and bigger results, see why businesses are choosing CMS Max for their website platform.

SOURCE CMS Max

Also from this source

CMS Max Expands their eCommerce Website Platform to all Customers by Offering a Direct Integration to DoorDash®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.