CMS Mortgage is Proud to Announce C.O.F.F.E.E. Scholarship Program

CMS releases scholarship program to empower the next generation of loan officers and real estate agents.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce the 2022 CMS COFFEE scholarship that will cover the pre-licensing cost for students looking to enter the Mortgage or Real estate industry as licensed loan officers or real estate agents.

"We want to help the next generation of entrepreneurs in our industry get started on their career path while providing them with all the tools necessary to be successful." Corrina Carter | CMS Mortgage President & CEO

Scholarship Overview:

The CMS Career Opportunity Funds for Enthusiastic Entrepreneurs (COFFEE) was founded in 2022 by Corrina Carter, CEO of CMS Mortgage Solutions Inc, Learning with Corrina and That Girl Learning. The fund celebrates Corrina being in the mortgage industry for 25 Years, providing 25 non-cash scholarships valued between $500 - $2000 for a combined value total of $17,000. This amount honors Corrina celebrating CMS Mortgage celebrating their upcoming 17 Year Anniversary. This scholarship is for individuals seeking a new career path into the mortgage or real estate industry. Corrina desires to give back to the community that helped shape her into who she is today. She is determined to empower and impact others looking to establish a full-time career in two industries she knows provide a service to others that make their dreams come true! Twenty-five years ago, when she began in the industry she started with a dream, that is not only her reality, but a stepping stone she uses to lead others toward their dreams too.

CMS Mortgage prides itself in its Live, Love, Mortgage Motto! Our top priority is our investment in people and building relationships. By consistently meeting and exceeding our clients' needs, we strive to become the standard for excellence in the mortgage industry. Placing Value, One Family at a Time.

