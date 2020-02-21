CMS, OIG Officials to Speak at RISE Nashville 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Nashville 2020 attendees will hear the latest policy updates from representatives of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) when the annual conference convenes on March 15-17, 2020, at Music City Center.

Erin Sutton, deputy director for the Payment Policy and Financial Management Group, and Kelly Drury, director, division of risk adjustment operations for CMS, will join a roster of more than 100 speakers at the annual Medicare Advantage mega-conference.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General will also be on hand to offer an overview of the OIG's work to combat fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicare Advantage. Megan H. Tinker, senior advisor for legal affairs, Office of Counsel to the Inspector General, Jacqualine Reid, social science research analyst, and San Le, social science research analyst for evaluation and inspections, will discuss the findings and recommendations of work conducted by OIG's Office of Evaluation and Inspections on the financial impact of chart reviews on risk scores in Medicare Advantage.

In addition to industry experts, attendees will also hear from an all-star lineup of keynote speakers, including Emmy-Award winner John Quiñones, Celebrity Chef Jeff Henderson, and Executive Coach Allison Massari.

Now in its 14th year, RISE Nashville is RISE's premiere event and each year attracts more than 1,400 executives and senior-level management from Medicare Advantage, commercial, and Medicaid health plans, provider groups/integrated health systems and service providers from across the United States. As the #1 trusted source for risk adjustment, quality, Stars, and beyond, RISE Nashville is the must-attend mega-conference for professionals of all levels in the Medicare Advantage and Affordable Care Act market.

View the full agenda online.

About RISE

RISE is the premier community for health care professionals who aspire to meet the extraordinary challenges posed by the emerging landscape of accountable care and government healthcare reform. Recognized industry-wide as the number one source for information on risk adjustment and quality improvement within health care, RISE strives to serve the community on four fronts: networking, education, industry intelligence, and career development. Click here to learn more about RISE.

Media Contact:

Kristen Smith

Vice President, Marketing

FRA & RISE

704.341.2388

Related Links

RISE Nashville

SOURCE RISE