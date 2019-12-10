CMS Renews ACHC Deeming Authority for Hospice Accreditation

CARY, N.C., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) reaffirms its status as a national leader in hospice accreditation with the recent renewal of its recognition as an approved accreditor for Medicare providers.

The approval by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) renews ACHC's authority to conduct deemed status surveys that meet or exceed Medicare requirements. For providers, this means that achieving ACHC Hospice Accreditation certifies that they meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation. It also means that ACHC may accredit hospices in lieu of initial and ongoing surveys.

"Our continued recognition from CMS as a national accrediting organization speaks to the very core of ACHC's long-standing commitment to excellence and the highest-quality patient care," said Susan Mills, ACHC Associate Clinical Director. "ACHC accredits over 1,100 hospice providers and understands the unique challenges providers face. We focus on providing the best service to help providers meet their compliance and regulatory goals."

ACHC's renewal as an approved accreditor is valid for six years – the longest acceptance period an accreditation organization can receive from CMS. ACHC has been recognized by CMS to conduct deemed status hospice surveys since 2009.

Research shows that demand for hospice services is expected to rise as the number of people aged 65 and over continues to increase. ACHC Accreditation can help providers address these challenges. Our simple, patient-centered approach to hospice accreditation gives providers a convenient, time-efficient way to meet regulatory requirements, enhance business operations, and demonstrate their dedication to a higher level of performance, patient care, and safety.

For over 30 years, ACHC has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence, and is known for providing value, integrity, and the industry's best customer service.

In addition to Hospice, we have CMS deeming authority for our Home Health, Renal Dialysis, and DMEPOS accreditation programs, and have a Quality Management System that is certified to ISO 9001:2015. For Hospice, we offer accreditation programs for Hospice Care and Hospice Inpatient Care services. Hospice providers that want to distinguish themselves further can obtain a Distinction in Palliative Care.

ACHC Hospice Accreditation uses program-specific standards that are easy to access and interpret. Our flexible, educational approach offers hospice providers access to personal account advisors, clinical and regulatory support, and program-specific education resources throughout the accreditation process. And with no annual fees, ACHC offers cost-effective, competitive pricing on its accreditation services.

