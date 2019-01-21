CMS Ruling Could Shut the Door on the Medical Center at Elizabeth Place (MCEP)
Jan 21, 2019, 11:11 ET
DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Friday, January 18, 2019, CMS (the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) will terminate The Medical Center at Elizabeth Place (MCEP) from participation as a hospital in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. MCEP's patient population is 60-65 percent Medicare and Medicaid and the decision could force it out of business. This closure would result in the further elimination of access to inpatient hospital care for inner-city residents of Dayton.
WHO:
Rep. Michael Turner to Join Mayor Nan Whaley in support of Medical Center at Elizabeth Place (MCEP) Hospital
WHAT:
Press conference announcing that CMS (the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) is terminating MCEP from participating in its hospital Medicare and Medicaid programs as of January 18, effectively forcing MCEP out of business.
WHEN:
Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at 2 p.m.
WHERE:
1 Elizabeth Pl., Dayton, Ohio 45417
WHY:
MCEP has requested an extension for this decision which CMS has denied. A closure means residents already reeling from the recent closures of nearby hospitals will lose more access to quality care and timely access to hospital care. 90 Nurses and other health care staff will be out of work and businesses that rely on hospital traffic will suffer. CMS needs to reconsider its position and, at the very least, grant MCEP additional time to continue to serve the inner-city residents of Dayton while MCEP works toward satisfying the requirements at issue.
INTERVIEWS:
US Representative Michael Turner, 10th District
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley
Reverend Dr. Rockney Carter, Senior Pastor of Zion Baptist Church
Dr. John Fleishman, MCEP President & Board Chairman
Beth Johnson, MCEP CEO
MCEP Patients
