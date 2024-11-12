CMS Selected Belle.ai to Present its AI for Dermatology in the First Artificial Intelligence Demo Day

Attended by Over 800 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Personnel

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) selected Belle.ai as one of six inaugural participants in the first quarterly CMS Artificial Intelligence Demo Day, held Nov. 7 at CMS's headquarters in Baltimore.

"Out of a pool of 300 applicants, your health-related AI products and services stood out as exceptional, earning you this opportunity to showcase your innovations," CMS said when informing Belle.ai of its selection.

In their presentation, a team from Belle.ai demonstrated the company's smartphone-based skin AI app for healthcare professionals, called BellePro™. From a smartphone photo, BellePro uses geometric analyses to find comparable references for more than 1,600 skin conditions.

Belle.ai's technology also proposes objective severity scoring for immune-mediated skin disorders (including psoriasis, eczema, alopecia areata and vitiligo) for patients already diagnosed with these conditions, to help healthcare professionals track progression over time.

Belle.ai's software is used by primary care providers, dermatologists, local and public health agencies, and life sciences companies.

CMS set up its quarterly Demo Days "to highlight the diverse range of AI applications in clinical, research, administrative, and other healthcare settings," CMS said. The agency issued an RFI in September to gather information "about existing AI technologies supporting health care outcomes and service delivery which are relevant to CMS programs and operations."

CMS provides health coverage to more than 160 million people through Medicare, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, and the Health Insurance Marketplace. CMS works in partnership with the health care community under these programs to improve quality, equity, and outcomes in the U.S. health care system.

About Belle.ai

In a world where most people have limited access to dermatology, BelleTorus Corporation ("Belle.ai") helps healthcare professionals address the unmet demands for global skin healthcare. From a smartphone photo, Belle 1K Skin AI™ uses geometric analyses to find comparable references for more than 1,600 skin conditions, which assists healthcare professionals in evaluating their patients and independently assessing their skin. Belle.ai's technology also proposes objective scoring for immune-mediated skin disorders (including psoriasis, eczema, alopecia areata and vitiligo) for patients already diagnosed with these conditions, to help healthcare professionals track progression over time. For more information, see https://belle.ai .

Belle.ai's software offerings are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or mitigate any disease or condition, and are intended only to assist healthcare professionals in attending to their patients using their independent medical judgment.

Belle.ai media contact: Paul Sherer, [email protected].

SOURCE BelleTorus Corp.