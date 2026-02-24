CMS Selects the DiMe Seal as Required Credential for Entry into Medicare App Library, Paving the Way for National Medicare App Launch

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has selected the DiMe Seal as a trusted partner for the required app vetting for digital health applications seeking inclusion in the forthcoming Medicare App Library — a federal marketplace of private-sector, patient-facing applications designed to integrate directly with CMS' Aligned Networks.

The Medicare App Library will serve as the foundational marketplace powering the planned Medicare App, scheduled to launch before July 4, 2026. Together, these initiatives will provide more than 68 million Medicare beneficiaries with authenticated access to their medical records, consent preferences, audit logs, and a personalized dashboard of condition-relevant digital tools.

By selecting the DiMe Seal, CMS is establishing a structured, scalable mechanism to ensure that applications accessible to Medicare beneficiaries meet clearly defined benchmarks for evidence, privacy and security, usability, and interoperability.

"The tools patients use to manage their health must meet the highest standards for evidence, privacy, and usability, and those standards should be transparent and verifiable," said Priyanka Agarwal, M.D., MBA, co-founder and CEO of HealthEx, a CMS Health Technology Ecosystem pledge partner and recipient of the DiMe Seal. "The DiMe Seal aligns with how we've built HealthEx, with patient trust at the center. We're honored to earn the DiMe Seal and look forward to participating in the Medicare App Library and giving millions of Medicare beneficiaries real-time, patient-directed access to their health records."

The Medicare App Library: A Federal Marketplace for Connected Digital Health

The Medicare App Library is designed as a curated marketplace of applications that:

Integrate with CMS' Aligned Networks

Support secure data exchange with patient identity verification

Enable Medicare program connectivity

Participate in CMS review and discovery processes

Offer trial access for Medicare beneficiaries

Operate in accordance with HIPAA requirements when applicable

Applications must first become a pledge partner in CMS' Health Tech Ecosystem and complete one of CMS' required on-ramps. The DiMe Seal is one of the first credentials designated as a pathway for entry into the Medicare App Library.

The Library will initially feature applications aligned with CMS' three Health Technology Ecosystem patient-facing app focus areas:

Kill the Clipboard

Conversational AI Assistants

Diabetes & Obesity Prevention and Management

Advancing a Trusted Digital Health Ecosystem for Medicare

This collaboration between CMS and the DiMe Seal strengthens the foundation of the Medicare App Library and broader Health Technology Ecosystem by reinforcing shared commitments across several critical domains:

Modernizing Healthcare Infrastructure. Supporting CMS' "Kill the Clipboard" initiative and broader digital modernization efforts by promoting seamless, secure, and interoperable digital solutions that reduce administrative burden and improve the flow of information across care settings.

Interoperability and Connected Care. Ensuring that applications entering the Medicare App Library meet defined interoperability expectations, enabling secure data exchange and a more connected experience for beneficiaries, providers, and caregivers.

Beneficiary Protection and Trust. Establishing a structured pathway for evaluating digital health applications so that older adults and individuals with disabilities can engage with tools that meet transparent standards for evidence, usability, and safety.

Data Privacy and Transparency. Reinforcing clear expectations for responsible data stewardship, including transparent practices around data use, identity verification, and alignment with HIPAA requirements where applicable.

Balancing Access and Safeguards. Expanding access to innovative digital tools while ensuring that participation in the Medicare App Library is grounded in measurable quality benchmarks.

Responsible Health Innovation. Positioning the United States as a leader in the thoughtful, scalable deployment of digital health technologies that prioritize patient empowerment, security, and measurable outcomes.

The DiMe Seal: Establishing a Structured Benchmark of Quality and Trustworthiness

The DiMe Seal is an evidence-based quality framework developed through a comprehensive review of more than 1,000 scientific articles, 47 regulatory guidances, 112 standards and quality programs, and input from over 150 cross-sector experts. The Seal evaluates digital health software across core domains of evidence, privacy and security, and usability.

"By requiring a defined quality benchmark for entry into the Medicare App Library, CMS is strengthening trust in digital health products offered to Medicare beneficiaries," said Jennifer Goldsack, CEO of the Digital Medicine Society. "This partnership establishes a transparent and efficient pathway for innovation that protects beneficiaries while enabling developers to engage a national Medicare audience."

Developers listed in the Medicare App Library will gain visibility to 68 million Medicare beneficiaries through the Medicare App and CMS discovery channels. The DiMe Seal evaluation is conducted through a developer-friendly, platform-based process designed to provide clarity and efficiency without compromising quality and trustworthiness.

The Medicare App Library is expected to go live in the coming weeks. Go here to initiate your DiMe Seal and product's inclusion in the Medicare App Library.

About the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS): The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is a federal agency within the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that administers the Medicare program and works in partnership with state governments to administer Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and health insurance portability standards. For more information, please visit cms.gov .

About the DiMe Seal: The DiMe Seal is an independent, evidence-based framework for evaluating the quality and trustworthiness of digital health software products. Developed by the Digital Medicine Society through a comprehensive review of scientific literature, regulatory guidance, and cross-sector expertise, the Seal assesses products across core domains of evidence, privacy and security, and usability. It provides a scalable, transparent mechanism to benchmark digital health applications and accelerate the adoption of trustworthy technologies across the healthcare ecosystem.

