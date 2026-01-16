CMS Transitional Pass-Through Payment (TPT) description for HCPCS code C1741 has been revised

TAMPERE, Finland, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd, a pioneer in absorbable orthopedic implants, was granted Transitional Pass-Through Payment (TPT) status by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its RemeOs™ Trauma Screw, effective October 1, 2025.

CMS subsequently released an update to the HCPCS Level II codes, effective January 1, 2026. Among the revised codes was C1741, the code associated with Bioretec's TPT status.

Effective January 1, 2026, the descriptor for HCPCS code C1741 reads: "Anchor/screw bone fixation, absorbable, metallic (implantable)."

This revised descriptor explicitly narrows the scope of the code to absorbable metallic bone fixation implants. The updated language aligns directly with the FDA regulatory classification for absorbable metallic bone fixation fasteners (21 CFR 888.3041) and with the regulatory pathway under which the RemeOs™ Trauma Screwreceived Breakthrough Device Designation and De Novo market authorization.

The RemeOs™ Trauma Screw received TPT status under the CMS alternative pathway for devices that have both Breakthrough Device Designation and FDA market authorization. The TPT payment (HCPCS billing code C1741) provides hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers with additional reimbursement for new and innovative technologies, helping to offset the incremental cost of adopting novel devices compared with existing treatments. This reimbursement mechanism is intended to lower barriers to adoption and supports patient access to the RemeOs™ Trauma Screw.

RemeOs™ is currently the first and only osteopromotive absorbable metal implant approved and commercially available for orthopedic use in the United States. The implant is designed to support bone healing and gradually degrade as it is replaced by native bone, thereby reducing the long-term risks and costs associated with permanent metallic implants.

This revision to the HCPCS code descriptor associated with the TPT status follows the FDA De Novo authorization granted in March 2023 and underscores Bioretec's position as one of the few companies to achieve recognition from both regulators and payors for the clinical and economic value of a breakthrough absorbable metal technology.

About Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

