CMS Validates Andor Health's AI-Native Clinical Services Operating Platform

CMS validates the AI-native clinical services operating platform ThinkAndor® has delivered since inception, empowering patients through interoperable, connected care.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the AI-native clinical services company built on ThinkAndor®, together with Psynergy Health, an Andor Ventures company and CMS-approved ACCESS Model clinic, today announced CMS has recognized it for reaching General Availability in the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem initiative.

The recognition is not the launch of a new capability. It is independent validation that ThinkAndor® has been delivering the interoperable, AI-native patient experience envisioned by CMS since the platform's inception.

Andor was recognized alongside senior CMS officials after successfully moving its Health Technology Ecosystem pledge from commitment to a production-ready capability.

For more than two decades, Andor Health Chairman and CEO Raj Toleti has built companies around a single mission: connecting patients to the healthcare system while improving continuity of care. Long before the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem was announced, ThinkAndor® was built on the belief that patients should have seamless access to care, clinicians should have the complete picture, and health systems should have a partner who is accountable for outcomes.

Today's recognition validates that long-standing vision.

Built on a mission, validated by CMS

The CMS Health Technology Ecosystem was created to advance a patient-centered, interoperable healthcare ecosystem where individuals can securely access and use their health information through modern digital experiences. CMS has described the initiative as a collaborative effort to empower patients, improve care, and accelerate innovation through interoperable data.

From the beginning, ThinkAndor® has enabled patients to securely connect to care through AI-powered digital experiences. Today, more than 10 million patients across 40 health systems simply scan a QR code to access care, retrieve health information, engage with Conversational AI, complete digital intake through Kill the Clipboard, and receive clinician-reviewed guidance within minutes.

When CMS invited more than 60 organizations to pledge capabilities aligned with the CMS Interoperability Framework, Andor committed to the patient-facing Conversational AI Assistant and Kill the Clipboard categories, as these capabilities are already core to ThinkAndor®.

General Availability validates that these capabilities are operating in production today.

More Than Interoperability. Owning the Outcome.

Interoperability has never been the destination for Andor. It is the foundation for delivering measurable outcomes.

ThinkAndor® was built as an AI-native clinical services operating platform that combines interoperable AI infrastructure, licensed clinicians, and continuous care delivery into a single accountable model. Rather than selling software alone, Andor partners with health systems to improve patient access, strengthen continuity of care, reduce administrative burden, and deliver measurable clinical and operational outcomes.

That mission closely aligns with CMS's vision for the future of healthcare. At the first anniversary of the Making Health Tech Great Again event, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz emphasized that "Technology should turbocharge the quality of care." ThinkAndor® was founded on that same principle, using interoperable data, AI, and licensed clinicians to improve access, strengthen continuity of care, and deliver measurable outcomes for patients and health systems.

Through Psynergy Health, an Andor Ventures company and CMS-approved ACCESS Model clinic, Andor extends accountability beyond technology. Together, ThinkAndor® and Psynergy Health unite AI, licensed clinicians, and clinical operations into one operating model that owns the technology, the clinical work, and the outcomes for patients and health systems alike.

For health systems seeking to participate in the CMS ACCESS Model, Andor Health and Psynergy Health provide a single accountable partner combining AI-native technology, licensed clinical services, and CMS-approved clinic operations to help organizations launch, operate, and scale ACCESS programs while owning measurable patient and health system outcomes.

Built for the ACCESS Model

ThinkAndor® and Psynergy Health are helping define what the future of the ACCESS Model can look like.

By combining AI-native infrastructure with licensed clinical services, patients experience a seamless journey from their very first interaction. Through Conversational AI and Kill the Clipboard, patients can access care digitally, complete intake without repetitive paperwork, and connect to clinician-reviewed guidance while maintaining continuity across the care journey.

For health systems evaluating participation in the CMS ACCESS Model, Andor Health and Psynergy Health offer a differentiated operating model that combines AI-native infrastructure, licensed clinical services, and a CMS-approved ACCESS clinic under a single accountable partner. Rather than assembling multiple vendors, organizations can deploy one integrated model that owns implementation, operations, and measurable clinical outcomes.

"We didn't build this because CMS announced an initiative," said Raj Toleti, Chief Executive Officer of Andor Health. "My mission has always been to connect patients to the healthcare system while ensuring continuity of care. ThinkAndor® was built around that belief from day one. Today, millions of patients can access care through interoperable, AI-native experiences that eliminate unnecessary friction and connect them to clinician-reviewed care in minutes. This recognition validates that the operating model we've been delivering since the beginning aligns with the future CMS envisioned."

This recognition isn't the beginning of Andor's interoperability journey. It's confirmation that a mission, decades in the making, is already improving how millions of patients connect to care.

About Andor Health

Andor Health is the AI-native clinical services company for the era of continuous, outcomes-based care, uniting an AI platform, a licensed clinical workforce, and an approved CMS ACCESS Model clinic under one roof. ThinkAndor®, its platform, is built on an agentic AI infrastructure of hundreds of fine-tuned AI skills that reason over data from electronic health records, connected devices, and other signals and turn it into real-time, clinician-reviewed insight, with deep EHR integration across more than 40 health systems and over 20 million patients, and AI-driven prior authorization built on FHIR and X12 278 standards. ThinkAndor® was named 2026 Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EHR). Through its Psynergy Health clinic, the company delivers coordinated, longitudinal chronic care to Medicare beneficiaries across six disease areas via physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, dietitians, and care coordinators with a focus on rural and underserved communities, and at no cost to the patient.

Together, Andor Health and Psynergy Health own the technology, the clinical work, and the outcome inside real healthcare delivery, united by a single mission: to democratize healthcare for all.

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Media Contact:

Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko – SVP, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Andor Health