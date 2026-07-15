Andor Health and Psynergy Health Launch ACCESS Clinic Powered by Andor Health's #1 AI-Native Clinical Services Operating System

Psynergy Health and Andor Health pair AI reasoning with a full clinician workforce and an approved CMS ACCESS Model clinic, live to Medicare beneficiaries nationwide. Together, they reach 20M+ patients across all 4 clinic tracks, with AI agents completing 35M+ interactions to date. It is built for the era in which chronic care runs continuously, is paid on outcomes, and generates the evidence that will define regulated AI in medicine.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health and Psynergy Health are creating the world's first AI-native clinical services operating system that includes an AI doctor that owns clinical outcomes. One organization now holds what the industry has never had in one place: an AI platform that reasons over patients continuously, a licensed clinical workforce that acts on what it finds, an approved clinic in the CMS ACCESS Model, and the longitudinal data that improves both with every patient served. As its first act, the Andor and Psynergy partnership is launching a CMS ACCESS clinic for Medicare beneficiaries nationwide. The underlying platform already runs across more than 40 health systems, where it has cut total cost of care by 45% and unplanned readmissions by more than 40%.

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Healthcare has been organized around the visit for a century: a patient gets sick, comes in, is treated, and the record sits still until the next appointment. That design fits acute illness. It fails to address chronic disease, which is continuous by nature and drives most of what healthcare spends and most of what patients endure. The partnership is built to solve this with care that stays with the patient between visits: continuous monitoring, AI that reasons over the whole patient, and clinicians who intervene before a problem becomes an admission. This is the strategy the visit-based system could not produce.

AI that reasons, not AI that types

Most healthcare AI transcribes. It listens to a visit, drafts the note, summarizes the chart, and hands the work back to the clinician. Useful, but modest. Andor's AI does something categorically different: it reasons. ThinkAndor®, Andor Health's platform, is built on an agentic AI infrastructure of hundreds of fine-tuned AI skills that compose into any clinical or administrative workflow, and it reads across discharge summaries, longitudinal records, remote monitoring streams, patient-reported outcomes, and wearable data to produce clinical judgment that a clinician reviews.

Transitional care shows the leap. Before, a nurse dug through history, called the patient, and wrote the note by hand. Now the AI reads the patient's full history, reasons across encounters, drafts the transitional care note, flags what is missing, and asks the patient only for what has changed. The clinician validates and signs. These transitional care agents alone have reduced clinician time on non-clinical tasks per encounter by 63%.

Remote monitoring runs the same way: the AI reasons over device readings, patient responses, and longitudinal trends, drafts the encounter, and surfaces what deserves attention. Before an alert ever reaches a clinician, the AI triages it against the patient's baseline, escalating what's clinically relevant and resolving the rest. This filtering cuts non-actionable alerts by 82%, so clinicians see signals, not noise. A scribe records the visit. This system reasons the patient. That distinction is the foundation of everything the company intends to build.

Clinical AI agents, with the clinician in command

ThinkAndor's AI clinical agents grow more capable with every patient and every outcome. Patient-facing digital assistants engage members directly between encounters, nudging them to stay adherent to personalized care plans. What none of them do is practice medicine alone. Every insight is reviewed and owned by a licensed clinician. The ambition is not an autonomous physician. It is a clinician whose reach and judgment are multiplied by agents that carry out the preparatory work around every decision.

An approved ACCESS clinic, now nationwide

Psynergy Health operates an approved clinic in the CMS ACCESS Model, the Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions initiative from the CMS Innovation Center, and that clinic is now available to Medicare beneficiaries across the country. ACCESS is not another pilot. It is a ten-year rewrite of how Medicare pays for chronic disease: recurring payments tied to measurable improvement in each patient's health from their own baseline, across conditions that affect more than two-thirds of people with Medicare. It is the payment architecture for continuous care, and it pays for exactly what this company was built to deliver.

The clinic coordinates care across six chronic disease areas: chronic kidney and metabolic disease (CKM), extended CKM (eCKM), musculoskeletal conditions (MSK), behavioral health, transitional care management (TCM), and cardiometabolic conditions. Psynergy is the clinical engine inside the model: physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, dietitians, and care coordinators managing Medicare patients longitudinally, at no cost to the patient.

A proven platform at scale

ThinkAndor®, the platform underlying the clinic, is already operating on a national scale, across more than 40 health systems and over 20 million patients in nearly all 50 states. It has powered tens of millions of clinical and patient interactions, with AI agents working alongside care teams every day. The program is built around the same outcomes the CMS ACCESS Model now pays for: getting rural patients' blood pressure, diabetes, and cardio-kidney-metabolic risk to goal.

Health systems deploying the platform's chronic care management capabilities have seen measurable results:

180% increase in patients seen following hospital discharge

More than 40% reduction in unplanned readmissions

45% reduction in total cost of care

24% reduction in hospital readmissions

50 pre-configured care plans with automated RPM workflows

A closed loop that compounds

Everything above forms one loop. A patient generates signals through wearables and remote monitoring. AI reasons for those signals against the full record. Clinical agents prepare for the assessment. A clinician reviews and intervenes. The intervention improves the outcome. The outcome becomes real-world evidence, and the evidence makes the AI better for the next patient. Patient, monitoring, reasoning, agents, clinicians, intervention, outcome, evidence, better AI, better care. Every turn of the loop compounds. Software companies ship a product that stays the same. This company operates a clinical system that gets smarter with every patient it serves, and it is the only one assembled to run the entire loop.

Why no one else can do this

Replicating this company requires everything at once: deep electronic health record integration earned across more than 40 health systems in nearly all 50 states, clinical workflows refined inside real hospitals, the trust of the providers who use them, a licensed clinical workforce, an approved ACCESS clinic, longitudinal patient relationships, and an AI platform recognized as 2026 Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EHR). Direct-to-consumer AI produces insight that never enters real care. Digital therapeutics own a product but not the clinical workflow around it. Software vendors sell tools and leave the outcome to the buyer. This company owns the technology, clinical work, and the result, inside real healthcare delivery, and it is accountable for whether the patient improves.

Its near-term work puts AI reasoning to use across transitional care, remote monitoring, documentation, and clinical support, with clinicians in the loop throughout. From there, it extends to AI-driven chronic disease management and predictive care that catches deterioration before it becomes a crisis, and ultimately to evidence-generating AI clinical services built to meet the standards regulators are now defining. The destination is not an autonomous physician. It is the foundation for the next generation of AI-enabled clinical care.

"The next frontier of AI in healthcare isn't a better scribe or a smarter chatbot - it's agents running the end-to-end clinical workflow and getting paid on whether the patient actually improves," said Raj Toleti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Andor Health. "For a decade, healthcare AI has produced insight and handed the work back to overwhelmed clinicians. We built the opposite: AI agents that reason over the patient continuously, carry the full workflow around every decision, and put a licensed clinician in command of the outcome. Software that gets paid regardless of what happens to the patient is the old model. Agents accountable for results are the new ones. That's how we finally democratize healthcare, by making expert clinical care continuous, affordable, and available to everyone, not just those who can reach a clinic. As of today, that company exists."

"Please don't wait. Run. Run fast. You don't have to be a part of a national network. You can do it in a narrow microcosm. Pick one plan. Pick one clinically integrated network like Psynergy that's accountable for the results of the patients in that plan," said Aneesh Chopra, the first Chief Technology Officer of the United States.

"We set out to build a national model for rural health that other systems could replicate. Working with Andor and Psynergy, we brought remote patient monitoring into rural communities and launched tele-cardiology and specialty virtual services that keep care close to home. That work has let us avoid more than 11,000 unnecessary admissions and prevent 6,000 specialty transfers to tertiary hospitals, because patients who once had to travel for specialty care can now receive it where they live," said Eric Deaton, Chief Operating Officer of Ballad Health.

About Andor Health

Andor Health is the AI-native clinical services company for the era of continuous, outcomes-based care, uniting an AI platform, a licensed clinical workforce, and an approved CMS ACCESS Model clinic under one roof. ThinkAndor®, its platform, is built on an agentic AI infrastructure of hundreds of fine-tuned AI skills that reason over data from electronic health records, connected devices, and other signals and turn it into real-time, clinician-reviewed insight, with deep EHR integration across more than 40 health systems and over 20 million patients, and AI-driven prior authorization built on FHIR and X12 278 standards. ThinkAndor was named 2026 Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EHR). Through its Psynergy Health clinic, the company delivers coordinated, longitudinal chronic care to Medicare beneficiaries across six disease areas via physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, dietitians, and care coordinators with a focus on rural and underserved communities, and at no cost to the patient.

Together, Andor Health and Psynergy Health own the technology, the clinical work, and the outcome inside real healthcare delivery, united by a single mission: to democratize healthcare for all. For more information, visit andorhealth.com.

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SOURCE Andor Health