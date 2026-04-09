Andor Health Poised to be the Only Multimodal AI Infrastructure to drive Patient Conversation across the Care Continuum

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the leader in multimodal agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare, today announced a major expansion of its ThinkAndor® multimodal agentic capabilities, enabling specialized voice-based and conversational patient interactions across the patient journey. By leveraging advanced agentic AI, the platform is transforming how patients access care, significantly reducing the administrative burden on health systems while delivering faster, higher-quality outcomes.

At a time when administrative burdens are adding more to resource burnout and rising costs in call center utilization, Andor is leveraging the success of its 2026 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EHR) ThinkAndor®, which has already demonstrated real-world ROI in peer-reviewed publications, to extend agentic conversations designed to drive next best action across the patient journey. Today's agentic capabilities still exist in silos of engagement—standard portals, websites, and call center technology—leading to disjointed experiences as patients move through the healthcare ecosystem. Andor Health's agentic AI actively orchestrates the patient journey, from initial triage and intake to virtual waiting rooms and navigated care. ThinkAndor® enables active agents across channels to drive patient conversations and actions, orchestrating the last-mile clinical workflows.

The Power of Personalized Agentic Interaction

At the heart of this transformation is the ThinkAndor® agentic digital assistant, which moves beyond static forms to engage patients in dynamic, multimodal conversations. Unlike traditional automated systems that follow rigid scripts, these AI agents utilize deep integration with electronic health records (EHR) and real-time clinical data signals to understand the unique context of every patient. By recognizing a patient's specific medical history, current symptoms, and past interactions, the agentic digital assistant provides a tailored experience that feels intuitive rather than clinical. This personalization ensures that patients receive relevant guidance, whether it's preparing for a specific procedure or managing a chronic condition, in their preferred language and through their preferred communication channel.

This intelligent orchestration extends throughout the entire care continuum, creating a seamless "concierge" experience. The agentic digital assistant proactively navigates the patient through the "last mile" of care, such as automatically initiating outreach for post-discharge transitional care, triggering follow-up appointments based on laboratory results, or providing real-time education based on a new diagnosis. By tailoring every touchpoint to the individual's journey, ThinkAndor® eliminates the fragmented experience often found in healthcare, fostering higher levels of patient trust and longitudinal engagement.

Saving Time and Resources

The impact of ThinkAndor's agentic AI is measurable and immediate. By automating pre-visit clinical documentation and triaging patients to the appropriate level of care, ThinkAndor® achieves:

Reduce Call Center Utilization & Dependency : active voice and conversational agents with over 100 discrete, patient-facing pathways that extend to care gaps, reminders, and intake, into patient conversations for transitional and chronic care management, prior authorization and referral, medication management, and patient care navigation to the appropriate line of care, reducing call center staff and resource needs.

: active voice and conversational agents with over 100 discrete, patient-facing pathways that extend to care gaps, reminders, and intake, into patient conversations for transitional and chronic care management, prior authorization and referral, medication management, and patient care navigation to the appropriate line of care, reducing call center staff and resource needs. Significant Time Savings: Automating patient intake and clinical documentation captures critical insights before the encounter begins, reclaiming valuable minutes for clinical staff during every encounter. (10–12 minutes saved per visit for clinical staff by agentic interactions)

Automating patient intake and clinical documentation captures critical insights before the encounter begins, reclaiming valuable minutes for clinical staff during every encounter. Reduced Operational Friction: Intelligent agentic call-back orchestration and automated navigation lead to a measurable decrease in call abandonment. (35% decrease in abandonment by agentic triage)

Intelligent agentic call-back orchestration and automated navigation lead to a measurable decrease in call abandonment. Consolidated Infrastructure: A "single pane of glass" experience allows health systems to replace fragmented point solutions with a unified multimodal agentic AI infrastructure. (Agentic engagement along the care journey leads to 47% reduction in readmissions)

Enhanced Patient Outcomes

Beyond operational savings, the agentic AI approach directly improves patient safety and health equity. By utilizing real-time data from EHRs and biometric devices, ThinkAndor® AI agents can navigate patients to the most effective care setting. This intelligent routing ensures high-acuity resources are reserved for those who need them most, leading to a substantial reduction in unnecessary emergency department visits and readmissions.

"Agentic AI is the key to restoring capacity to an overstretched healthcare system," said Raj Toleti, Chairman and CEO of Andor Health. "Our multimodal agentic framework provides more than a point of entry; it provides an intelligent AI partner that navigates the patient through the complexities of care through the appropriate channels of engagement. By automating the 'last mile' of clinical workflows, we are reclaiming thousands of hours for bedside nurses and physicians and reducing dependency on call center staff, while ensuring that every patient encounter is orchestrated for the best possible outcome. Andor Health is poised to bring the only multimodal agentic infrastructure that truly manages conversations across the patient journey, whether the patient is searching for care, in the hospital, or at home."

About Andor Health

Andor Health revolutionizes clinical care through generative and agentic AI-powered virtual care experiences. Its flagship platform, ThinkAndor®, is the #1 agentic multimodal AI software infrastructure for healthcare, empowering providers with actionable insights and ambient monitoring across the entire care continuum—from the digital front door and the virtual hospital to post-acute monitoring.

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Media Contact:

Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko – SVP, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Andor Health