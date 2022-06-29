CMSPI ANNOUNCES OPENING OF SAN DIEGO OFFICE

Global retail payments advisors' new location meets rising client demand on West Coast

ATLANTA, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMSPI, the leading global advisor in retail payments, announces its expansion to San Diego with the opening of its sixth office. The San Diego location will allow CMSPI to meet the demands of the firm's growing list of West Coast clients and attract new talent to the company's rapidly expanding team of consultants, economists, e-commerce experts and fraud prevention specialists.

"As the cost of payments continues to rise along with industry productivity challenges, CMSPI's advising services are more critical than ever for retailers," said Kate Haller, consultant team lead at CMSPI. "Having an office in a city as desirable as San Diego allows us to attract the best talent from across the country while being in close proximity to our clients based on the West Coast."

CMSPI's new foothold in the Western United States comes at a time of strong growth for the advisory firm, which works with retailers across the globe to increase revenue, reduce cost and minimize fraud in their payments systems and e-commerce platforms. Over the past two years, the company has doubled its number of offices and is on track to have tripled its workforce by year's end.

Faced with increased economic uncertainty, retailers rely on CMSPI's 20-plus years of expertise, accumulated market intelligence and unrivaled data insights to better manage razor-thin margins and maximize profits.

"Today businesses are caught in the middle of an overly complex payments landscape, heightened consumer expectations and rapidly shrinking margins," Haller said. "It's more important than ever to strike the balance between maximizing revenue, minimizing fraud and reducing the cost of doing business."

The San Diego location will join CMSPI's existing offices in Atlanta (North American headquarters); Singapore; Düsseldorf, Germany; Sydney, Australia; and Manchester, England (global headquarters).

CMSPI is an independent data-powered global consultancy that advises clients on improving the productivity of payment arrangements by reducing costs, increasing sales and implementing innovative solutions. For more information visit cmspi.com.

