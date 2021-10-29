CMSWire Announces Its First Customer Experience Leader of the Year Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMSWire, published by Simpler Media Group is the world's foremost publication covering digital customer experience. Its panel of judges announced the winner of its inaugural Customer Experience Leader of the Year award today. The award recognizes the important work of senior leaders responsible for improving the customer experience for their organizations.

The first winner of CMSWire's Customer Experience Leader of the Year award is Amy Shioji, SVP Corporate Strategy & Chief Experience Officer at Strategic Education. CMSWire's panel of judges unanimously concluded that Amy deserved top recognition for her accomplishments at Strategic Education Inc. "Amy's self designed dual role in CX and strategy allowed her to focus not just on a customer vision and experience initiatives, but tying customer outcomes to a clear organizational vision, mission, and holistic corporate CX strategy," stated Rich Hein, CMSWire Editor-in-Chief.

While most organizations still struggle to fully understand their customers, the successful ones like Strategic Education have implemented many vibrant voice of the customer mechanisms that inform product design and experience refinements.

Honorable mentions go to the following finalists:

Sean Albertson , Director of Client Experience Measurement & Analytics (CXMA), Charles Schwab

Director of Client Experience Measurement & Analytics (CXMA), Gavin Fabian , Chief Product Officer, HST Pathways

Chief Product Officer, HST Pathways Katrina Schiedemeyer , Sr. Customer Experience Center of Excellence, Danone, NA

Sr. Customer Experience Center of Excellence, Danone, NA Dave Zatloukal , EVP, Hughes Network Systems

Eligible candidates were senior leaders who have been in their current role for at least one year. Judging was done by a panel of senior editors and analysts, led by CMSWire Editor-in-Chief Rich Hein, with the winner and honorable mentions selected based on information provided through the nomination process.

All winners were honored through a virtual awards ceremony at CMSWire's Digital Experience Summit, which took place Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

