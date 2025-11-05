CMT Digital Closes $136 Million Fund IV to Invest in the Next Phase of Crypto Adoption

Veteran crypto venture firm with over $600 million in AUM launches fourth fund to back the next generation of founders building the future with blockchain

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CMT Digital , a leading global venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments that accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology, today announced the close of its fourth venture fund at $136 million. Fund IV will invest in founders building the infrastructure and applications driving the next phase of crypto adoption, at a time when regulators are clarifying digital asset frameworks and institutional participation is expanding.

"Since launching our venture practice in 2017, our mission has been to back outlier founders with bold visions made possible by public, decentralized blockchains. Eight years in, the value creation, deep partnerships, and impact we've experienced have exceeded every expectation, yet it still feels like the journey is just beginning," said Sam Hallene, Partner at CMT Digital. "As the world continues to move on chain, we believe the most transformative ideas are still ahead. With fresh capital, trusted partners, and a proven platform, we're ready to help the next generation of visionaries build."

Investing Through Market Cycles

CMT Digital has invested in crypto since 2016, deploying capital through multiple market cycles. As a division of CMT Group, a diversified investment firm with more than 25 years of experience, CMT Digital leverages deep trading expertise to identify infrastructure that endures beyond short-term trends. Guided by in-house research, the firm produces original analysis to inform its strategy and help portfolio companies scale.

With over $600 million in assets under management and a presence across the U.S., APAC, and Europe, CMT Digital has a long history of identifying category leaders early. The firm backed Coinbase, Circle, and Figure prior to their public listings and has invested in fast-growing platforms such as FalconX, Ethena, Maple, Zero Hash, Coinflow, and Andrena.

A Decade of Evolving with the Industry

Across four funds, CMT Digital has identified and supported the foundational infrastructure behind each phase of crypto adoption:

Fund I – Establishing Access: Backed the first platforms that gave retail and institutions credible entry points into crypto . Coinbase , Circle, BitGo, Figure, FalconX, Strike

Backed the first platforms that gave retail and institutions credible entry points into . Fund II – Building Onchain Infrastructure: Focused on the core rails for on chain capital movement— wallets, data, on chain credit markets, and emergent opportunities like gaming. Consensys, dYdX, Pyth, Maple, Sky Mavis

Focused on the core rails for on chain capital movement— wallets, data, on chain credit markets, and emergent opportunities like gaming. Fund III – Expanding Utility: Invested in payments, decentralized infrastructure, and consumer applications moving crypto beyond speculation. Ethena, EtherFi, Superstate, Hypernative, Coinflow, Andrena

Invested in payments, infrastructure, and consumer applications moving beyond speculation. Fund IV – Re-architecting Finance: Backing founders building blockchain-native infrastructure for global markets. 10 investments to date, including FortyTwo, 1Money, D2X, Winston Artory Group, Odysseus, Zylu

Backing founders building blockchain-native infrastructure for global markets.

Fund IV continues CMT Digital's decade-long thesis, from access and infrastructure to utility and now the re-architecture of global finance.

What Founders Say About Working With CMT Digital

"We've really enjoyed having CMT Digital as partners. They participated across several rounds, from seed to public sale," said Guy Young, Founder and CEO of Ethena. "They've brought value in several ways, be it through various introductions or hands-on product feedback. They saw our vision from day one and have stuck with us through the ups and downs."

"CMT Digital has been a great partner to us. They combine investment discipline with deep product involvement, supporting our team beyond capital," said Raghu Yarlagadda, Co‑Founder and CEO of FalconX. "Since 2019, they have provided valuable feedback on our product roadmap and continual support on initiatives such as fundraising and hiring. We could not be happier to have had CMT Digital in our corner all these years."

"CMT Digital led our seed round in January 2024. Their diligence process was intense, and it showed a true desire to understand our business at a core level. Their investment kicked off a relationship that can only be described as a partnership in its truest sense," said Dan Lev, Co-Founder and CEO of Coinflow. "Yes, they deeply understand our business and are able to add a ton of value through customer introductions and vendor introductions, but they're also there for us every step of the way in the more human level of business building. They'll pick up my call any time and give thoughtful feedback. Business building can at times be a lonely endeavor, but I know for us at Coinflow it is less so given the partnership with the CMT Digital team. I could not recommend CMT Digital as an investor enough."

About CMT Digital

CMT Digital is a crypto-focused venture capital firm built on nearly a decade of blockchain investing and decades of trading expertise. Founded in 2017, we were one of the earliest investment firms to allocate capital into the digital asset ecosystem. Since then, we have invested in over 200 blockchain and crypto-focused businesses, protocols, and tokens to date. We are investors in notable companies that are expanding the frontiers of web3, including Circle, FalconX, Figure, Strike, Coinbase, Crusoe, Consensys, Alliance, Hypernative, Ethena, Coinflow, and Andrena.

CMT Digital is a division of CMT Group, a diversified investment firm that has operated for more than 25 years across public and private equity, debt, real estate, technology, and digital assets.

For informational purposes only, nothing herein should be construed as investment advice nor an offering to buy or sell any security or investment. Any investments or portfolio companies discussed are not representative of all investments of CMT Digital and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar results.The quotes provided represent selected perspectives from CMT Digital's portfolio companies.It is not intended for prospective investors as a reflection of CMT Digital's investment advisory services and should not be considered an actual or implied endorsement of any advice, analysis, report, or other service rendered by CMT Digital.

