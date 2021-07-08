CMT Solutions Launches seeQer to help with the New Surprise Billing Legislation, providing an Advanced Explanation of Benefits to Health Plans, Providers, and Patients

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CMT Solutions, a leader in patient access services for laboratory diagnostics, announced a new product, seeQer, that will greatly help the entire healthcare community with the new Surprise Billing Legislation. This new legislation, effective January 1st, 2022, requires both providers and health plans to assist patients in receiving health care cost information before services are performed. seeQer will help eliminate a patient from receiving a surprise bill for healthcare services.

Within a complex and growing healthcare system, there are basic questions that continue to be barriers for patients and ordering providers: "How much will this test or service cost?" and "Will it be covered by insurance?"



Features included with seeQer are designed to provide solutions for the new Surprise Billing Legislation, including a Good Faith Estimate and Advanced Explanation of Benefits, and answer the following common questions:

What are the Patient's Insurance Eligibility and Benefits?

What is the Healthplan's Coverage and Medical Policy of the Service or Test?

What is the Patient's and Health Plan's Financial Responsibility for this test?

What Medical Management is Required?

seeQer can provide these answers in real time through our single platform tool for the ordering physician, facility, lab, or health plan.

CMT's vision is to improve patient access to care and remove barriers to diagnostic testing and healthcare through a sustainable solution that efficiently navigates the complex landscape involving payors, laboratories, physicians, and the patient. "We heard from the market and our customers that this product fills an unmet need in healthcare, and it aligns with our mission to help patients get access to diagnostic testing. Now with the new Surprise Billing Legislation, there is an urgency to provide solutions to meet these requirements." Andrew Mignatti, CEO and Co-Founder of CMT Solutions.

About CMT Solutions:

The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Northern Virginia, with an additional operations center in Orlando, Florida. CMT performs over 20,000 laboratory diagnostic prior authorizations each month, and has in-depth knowledge of laboratory, patient access, payer relations, and healthcare. It employs molecular diagnostic coding experts and navigates individual test specific requirements. The key to its success is the people behind our technology.

