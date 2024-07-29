CMTA Announces Second Annual "Coolest Thing Made in California" Contest Powered by JPMorganChase

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA) is thrilled to announce the search begins for this year's "Coolest Thing Made in California." The second-annual contest powered by JPMorganChase, celebrates the innovation and creativity of the state's manufacturing sector.

Pictured: California’s Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis presents the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in California award to Tesla on October 6, 2023.

The "Coolest Thing Made in California" contest is a unique bracket-style tournament in which the public can nominate their favorite products made in the Golden State. This contest highlights the vital role manufacturing plays in California's economy, which employs 1.3 million people and contributes $310 billion to the state's annual GDP.

"We are excited to kick off the second year of this contest, showcasing the remarkable products made right here in California," said Lance Hastings, CEO & President of CMTA. "The innovation and craftsmanship that our manufacturers bring to the table are truly inspiring, and we look forward to highlighting the best of the best through this year's contest."

Last year's contest made headlines, as more than 90,000 votes were cast, and CMTA reached more than 95,870 social media accounts during the weeks-long contest. California's Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis partnered with CMTA to promote the contest and presented the awards during National Manufacturing Day 2023. Four companies went head-to-head vying for the first-ever title of 'Coolest Thing Made in California.' Tesla's Model Y beat out Carmazzi Caramel Corn's popcorn made in Sacramento, Millennium Space Systems' Victus Nox made in El Segundo, and Northrop Grumman's James Webb Space Telescope made in Redondo Beach.

The contest schedule is as follows:

Nominations Open: July 29 - August 8, 2024

Popular Round: August 12-15, 2024

Top 16 Round: August 26-29, 2024

Top 4 Round: September 2-6, 2024

Awards Ceremony and MakingCA Conference: October 18, 2024

The "Coolest Thing Made in California" contest highlights the outstanding products manufactured in the state and underscores the importance of manufacturing to California's economy and its role in driving innovation.

How it works:

Nominations: From July 29 to August 8, 2024 , the public can nominate any product made in California by visiting the contest website. This is an opportunity to recognize and support local manufacturers across the state. Please note that products that made it into the 2023 Top 4 round cannot be nominated again. Voting: The contest then moves into a series of voting rounds where the public decides which products advance to the next round. There are four rounds of voting starting with the Popular Round which will narrow the field to the top 16 products. A bracket is formed from the Top 16 Round and voting continues to the Top 8 Round, to the Top 4 Round, and finally, the selection of the winner. Awards Ceremony: The contest culminates in an awards ceremony at the MakingCA Conference on October 18, 2024 , where the winner will be announced and celebrated.

To nominate a product or for more information about the contest, please visit CoolestThingCalifornia.com. Join us in celebrating the incredible talent and innovation of California's manufacturers ahead of National Manufacturing Month in October.

About CMTA

The California Manufacturers & Technology Association has advocated for pro-growth laws and regulations before the California legislature and administrative agencies since 1918. The total output from manufacturing in California is $300 billion per year, roughly 10 percent of the total economic output of the state. Manufacturers employ 1.3 million Californians paying wages more than $25,000 higher than other non-farm employers in the state. For more information, visit the CMTA website.

