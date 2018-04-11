CMTBA's CEO Forum: Talks about Interaction and Intelligent Manufacturing, Discussing the Future Development of the Industry

International CEO Forum of Machine Tool Manufacturing Industry 2018, organized by CMTBA, is a platform for CEOs in the global machine tool industry. As an important supporting activity of CIMT and CCMT, the CEO forum is held on the day before the opening of each CIMT and CCMT. Through the meticulous organization of the organizer and various cooperation agencies, and the enthusiastic participation of exhibitors and visitors, the CEO Forum has enjoyed a great deal of reputation and brand awareness in the industry. This forum has attracted more heads of machine tool associations and well-known enterprises both at home and abroad. Mr. Wu Bailin, the former president of CMTBA, Mr. Wang Xu, chairman of the current board of supervisors, chairman of the Beijing No.1 Machine Tool Co., Ltd, and Mr. Guo Changcheng, the current vice president of CMTBA, Mr. Douglas Wood, President of AMT, and Mr. Li Xingbin, general manager of AMT Asia Pacific, participated in the forum.

The president of CMTBA, Mr. Mao Yufeng, said in a speech at the forum that the forum opened during a new opportunity for the development of the industry. In the 19th national congress in 2017, president Xi Jinping put forward in his report that the construction of a modern economic system must base on the development of the real economy and improvement on the quality of the supply system as the main direction to greatly enhance the economic quality of our country. At the same time, it is pointed out that we should speed up "the construction of manufacturing power", accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing industry, promote the deep integration of the Internet, big data, artificial intelligence and the real economy, and cultivate new growth points and new kinetic energy in the fields of mid and high end consumption, innovation, environment protection and other fields. Mr. Mao Yufeng also said that as the sponsor, CMTBA has been promoting the industry development as its own task since its establishment, serving the industry wholeheartedly for its purpose, in order to promote the sustainable and healthy development of the industry. With such a mission, this CEO forum makes us meet in the spring in the season of planting hope, let us jointly work together to achieve the good vision of the development of machine tool industry!

This forum is hosted by Mr. Wang Liming, vice president of CMTBA. In the context of the development of intelligent manufacturing, Mr. Wang Liming pointed out that, under the driving force of new technology, the manufacturing industry is undergoing profound changes, mainly to the direction of digitalization, networking, human-friendly and environment-friendly development. The development direction is the consensus of the major industrial countries. Every country set up the development strategy & plan of manufacturing industry.

The theme of this forum is the same as the theme of CCMT2018, which is "Focus on Digitalization, Interconnection, Intelligent Manufacturing". The forum invited the heads, technical directors, senior experts of machine tools of China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy and other countries, and CEO from well-known enterprises to give speeches. They expounded their views on intelligent manufacturing, digitalization and machine tool interconnections, and introduced relevant research progress and practical results. It also outlines the effective connection between Made in China 2025 and the related technology.

In order to ensure a strong team of leaders, the organizers also attach great importance to the invitation of the visitors in order to achieve good results in the forum. The forum has invited more than 150 senior managers and technical executives, user representatives, some experts and scholars and media representatives to participate in the forum activities. Delegates have expressed fruitful results and benefited greatly. Unlike the previous events, this forum opened a live studio and was broadcasted and streamed on WeChat.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmtbas-ceo-forum-talks-about-interaction-and-intelligent-manufacturing-discussing-the-future-development-of-the-industry-300627951.html

SOURCE CMTBA