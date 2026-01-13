CMX1 appoints Scott Coons as new Chief Executive Officer

The company has also brought on a new Chief Financial Officer in support of its long-term growth strategy.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMX1, the leading provider of enterprise software that drives quality, safety, and compliance for top hospitality, manufacturing, and retail brands, has announced the appointment of Scott Coons as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2025.

Coons brings three decades of leadership experience in software development, scaling platforms into industry solutions, and driving sustained business growth. His appointment marks a pivotal step in CMX1's long-term growth plan supported by product innovation, expanded industry solutions, and channel partnerships.

"I am honored to be joining CMX1 at this critical point in its growth trajectory," said Coons. "After serving on the board the past three years, it became obvious to me that we have a powerful platform that's delivering meaningful outcomes for an impressive list of customers. I look forward to working across the company to drive further innovation with our solutions that lead to even happier customers."

Coons formerly co-founded and was CEO of Perceptive Software and oversaw the company's rapid and sustained organic growth, which led to its acquisition by Lexmark International in 2010. He guided the acquisition and integration of 11 additional software companies under the Lexmark umbrella until his retirement in 2015. At the time of Coons' retirement, he had grown Lexmark Enterprise Software revenue to more than $650 million with over 3,000 employees worldwide spread across 30 countries. He has since served on numerous software company boards advising CEOs and technology teams, and is a founding member of Perceptive Equity, a firm dedicated to investing in software companies to foster innovation and growth.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with Scott," said Lincoln Isetta, Managing Director with Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, an investor in CMX1. "We were fortunate to have invested in Perceptive Software, which Scott co-founded and was the CEO of before its sale. His experience leading and guiding successful software companies combined with his skills in software development, strategic planning, and organizational design are invaluable assets for the company's next chapter."

In addition to appointing a new CEO, CMX1 has brought on new Chief Financial Officer, Chris Coleman, to further strengthen business operations, financial health, and long-term growth. Chris is a seasoned financial executive with deep experience leading finance functions at software companies of $500M+ ARR.

"Adding someone of Chris's caliber to the team will help us scale the business for growth," said Coons. "I am very impressed by the leadership team we have at CMX1, and the future is bright."

CMX1 is trusted by global businesses in over 160 countries to power everyday excellence. Our Enterprise Quality & Risk Management (eQRM) platform gives businesses integrated, easy-to-use solutions for automating quality, risk, and compliance—so they can more quickly and consistently deliver the quality, safety, and experiences their customers can trust (and have come to expect). For over a decade, our unrivaled suite of enterprise solutions has equipped businesses with a single source of truth from the front lines to the corporate office and across the entire supply chain. For more information, visit www.cmx1.com.

