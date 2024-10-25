C&N Boosts Efficiency for Businesses with Clover®

WELLSBORO, Pa., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Citizens & Northern Corporation, NASDAQ: CZNC) – C&N has partnered with Clover®, a leader in point of sale (POS) technology aimed at providing local businesses with powerful, integrated POS solutions. This collaboration helps businesses streamline everyday operations, improve customer service, and deliver better overall efficiency.

"Because we know the challenges that local businesses face, C&N adopts the best tools available to help them operate more efficiently," said Chrissi Hume, SVP & Director of Retail & Business Banking at C&N. "Our partnership with Clover offers a flexible, reliable POS system that simplifies day-to-day management while giving businesses valuable insights to guide their growth. This collaboration is an extension of C&N's commitment to fostering local business success and supporting our community."

With Clover's advanced technology, small- and medium-sized businesses have an all-in-one solution to manage payments, inventory, and customer interactions. Designed to be user-friendly and adaptable, Clover's POS systems are suitable for a wide range of industries, including retail, restaurants, and service-based businesses, making it easier for local entrepreneurs to focus on what they do best—caring for their customers.

Key Features of Clover POS Systems:

Multi-Payment Processing Capabilities:

Real-Time Inventory Management: Track stock levels, set reorder alerts, and prevent shortages or overstocking.

Employee Management Tools: Streamline scheduling, track hours, pay employees, submit payroll taxes, and monitor employee performance.

Customer Engagement Features: Build loyalty programs, offer targeted promotions, and gather valuable customer insights.

Data-Driven Business Insights: Access real-time sales data, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.

How Clover Benefits Local Businesses

Spotlighting this partnership is part of C&N's ongoing efforts to offer innovative, practical solutions for local businesses. With Clover's advanced technology, businesses can improve their operations while maintaining the personalized customer service that sets them apart.

Retailers:

Restaurants: Enhance table service, manage orders efficiently, and track sales data for informed decision-making.

Service Providers: Simplify invoicing, scheduling, and payment processing for a more professional experience.

Ready to Learn More?

Connect with your local C&N expert today at 888.322.2193 or visit cnbankpa.com to discover how C&N and Clover can transform your business.

About Clover: Clover is a leading provider of innovative point of sale systems, offering customizable hardware and software solutions that empower businesses to streamline operations and improve customer experiences. Clover's platform integrates payment processing, inventory tracking, customer loyalty programs, and more, giving business owners the tools they need to manage and grow their businesses efficiently.

About C&N: C&N is an independent community financial services company providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services with 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates one loan production office in Elmira, NY, which offers commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at www.cnbankpa.com. The Company's stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.

