CN Energy Group. Inc. to Present at The Aegis Capital Corp 2024 Virtual Conference

LISHUI, China, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CN Energy Group. Inc. (Nasdaq: CNEY) (the "Company" or "CN Energy Group"), a high-tech enterprise specializing in cogeneration of high-quality wood-activated carbon and clean energy, today announced that Steven Berman, Chief Executive Officer of CN Energy Group, will participate in The Aegis Capital Corp 2024 Virtual Conference scheduled for Tuesday, May 7th, 2024, at 4pm Eastern Time.

During the conference, Mr. Berman will be discussing the Company's current and future plans. He will also engage in a Q&A session to address inquiries from attendees.

The conference will bring together a group of companies and key business partners, as well as featuring a network of retail brokers, clients, institutional funds, and money managers. The conference will be held virtually on Zoom, offering a convenient and accessible platform for attendees. Details for accessing the conference will be provided on CN Energy Group's website once available.

About CN Energy Group. Inc.

With patented proprietary bioengineering and physiochemical technologies, the Company has pioneered and specialized in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon and renewable energy from abandoned forest and agricultural residues, converting harmful wastes into a valuable product and delivering significant financial, economic, environmental, and ecological benefits. The Company's products and services have been widely used by food and beverage producers, industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as environmental protection enterprises. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://cneny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, other than statements of historical facts, made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial conditions, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to refer to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the Company's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that set forth certain risks and uncertainties that may have an impact on future results and directions of the Company.

SOURCE CN Energy Group. Inc.