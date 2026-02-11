CN Energy Subsidiary Pathenbot Signs Automation Product Order with New York Logistics Enterprise

LISHUI, China, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) ("CNEY" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pathenbot Group Inc. ("Pathenbot"), has successfully entered into an equipment sales agreement for the sale of commercial automation equipment with a specialized warehousing and logistics enterprise based in New York State. This agreement marks a further expansion of the Company's business footprint within the United States.

Pathenbot has been advancing its commercial implementation since its inception, and this agreement represents further progress in the U.S. East Coast market. Under the terms of the agreement, Pathenbot will provide the New York-based client with customized commercial logistics automation equipment, delivering electric printing and labeling machine and related equipment.

The equipment is scheduled to be deployed at the client's warehousing and logistics center in New York. Pathenbot's technical solutions aim to facilitate the client's transition from manual operations to intelligent workflows, significantly enhancing standardization capabilities and overall operational efficiency in sorting and packaging processes. This transaction constitutes a standard equipment sales activity within the normal course of business for CNEY and Pathenbot. The contract was executed and became effective on February 6, 2026. Pathenbot is currently proceeding with equipment delivery and performance obligations according to the schedule.

Mr. Wenhua Liu, the interim CEO of CNEY, commented: "Obtaining this order in New York once again confirms that Pathenbot's technical products can meet the demands of local U.S. enterprises for supply chain upgrades and automation. We remain committed to providing efficient and reliable intelligent equipment to help our clients build a competitive advantage in the increasingly competitive logistics industry."

About CN Energy Group. Inc.

CN Energy Group. Inc. is currently listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "CNEY." CNEY has pioneered and specialized in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon from raw carbon materials, converting harmful wastes into invaluable wealth and delivering significant financial, economic, environmental and ecologic benefits. CNEY's products and services have been widely used by food and beverage producers, industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as environmental protection enterprises. CNEY also develops and provides customizable robotics products, automation tools, and related software solutions for small and medium-sized industrial, logistics, and service businesses in North America. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.cneny.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Blessing Logistics Ltd., the ability of the parties to enter into a definitive agreement, the timing and likelihood of completing the proposed transaction, the issuance and value of any shares to be issued as consideration, and the Company's expectations regarding its future business development. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially, including if the parties do not enter into definitive agreements, required approvals are not obtained, or the Company is unable to integrate the business or realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law. Information on the Company's website or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

