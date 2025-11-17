CN Guidance & Counseling Services to Open Landmark Community Crisis Center in Hicksville, NY This December

New 24/7/365 Facility Will Provide Immediate Walk-In Mental Health and Substance Use Crisis Care for Adults, Children and Families

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CN Guidance & Counseling Services, a nonprofit behavioral health leader serving Long Island for over five decades, announces the upcoming opening of its Community Crisis Center, a groundbreaking facility that will provide round-the-clock, walk-in mental health and substance use crisis stabilization services for adults, children and families, helping turn the tide of the opioid overdose epidemic, youth mental health crisis and more.

To commemorate the opening, CN Guidance will host a Community Open House on Friday, December 5, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Crisis Center will officially open its doors to the public on Saturday, December 6, at 9:00 a.m.

"Launching the Community Crisis Center is bringing a new kind of innovative urgent care to Long Island," said Jeffrey Friedman, CEO of CN Guidance. "Through this landmark facility, individuals in crisis will have a dedicated place to go, any time of day or night, where they can receive immediate care and avoid unnecessary hospital visits. This center stands as a place where people are met with kindness and compassion and given the tools to find hope, healing and stability."

Centrally located on Long Island, in Hicksville, the Community Crisis Center will introduce an innovative model of crisis stabilization support that bridges the gap between emergency departments and community-based care. The center will provide:

24/7/365 walk-in access for anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, including those voluntarily brought in by family, friends, police or mobile crisis units.

for anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, including those voluntarily brought in by family, friends, police or mobile crisis units. Comprehensive on-site services , including quick screening and assessment, psychiatric evaluation and planning, health status monitoring, medication management, outpatient detox, medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders, discharge planning and aftercare coordination.

, including quick screening and assessment, psychiatric evaluation and planning, health status monitoring, medication management, outpatient detox, medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders, discharge planning and aftercare coordination. 24-hour nursing staff to provide safe, clinically sound alternatives to hospital emergency rooms.

to provide safe, clinically sound alternatives to hospital emergency rooms. Peer staff with lived recovery experience to deliver person-centered, recovery-oriented support in moments of need.

to deliver person-centered, recovery-oriented support in moments of need. Emergency observation, evaluation and stabilization in a comfortable, non-hospital setting for both adults and children (5+).

As a key part of region's crisis care continuum and co-located with CN Guidance's Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC), the new facility, with the support of the NY State Office of Mental Health (OMH) and Nassau County, represents a vital expansion of the organization's mission to deliver comprehensive, trauma-informed and person-centered care across the region.

About CN Guidance & Counseling Services

Serving children and adults with mental and emotional disorders since 1972, CN Guidance and Counseling Services delivers NY-State licensed mental health and substance use treatment services – especially to economically disadvantaged individuals and families, including many communities of color – working in partnership with county government and other community services. With deep, localized knowledge of Nassau County and Suffolk County communities, a mobile fleet, telehealth capabilities, and a NY State Integrated Outpatient Services license, CN Guidance maintains an exemplary track record of delivering outreach and high-quality behavioral healthcare to more than 30,000 individuals per year. For more information, visit https://cnguidance.org/

To learn more about the Community Crisis Center, please visit www.centralnassau.org/programs/community-crisis-center.

