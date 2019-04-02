CN Philharmonic Makes Triumphant Return to Lincoln Center in Second Season

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CN Philharmonic is thrilled to announce its return to Lincoln Center's Bruno Walter Auditorium on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 8PM, followed by a performance at Calvary Korean United Methodist Church on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 5PM.

Concert on April 3, 2019 at 8PM at Lincoln Center - Bruno Walter Auditorium (New York, NY) Concert on April 7, 2019 at Calvary Church (East Brunswick, NJ)

Hailed as a vital new ensemble in the New York City metropolitan area, the CN Philharmonic celebrates its second year of musical achievement. The ensemble was founded by Conductor and Music Director David S. Jeong in early 2018. Following the success of its inaugural concert at the United Nations in early 2018, the burgeoning classical ensemble has performed all over the tri-state area. The organization continues to pursue its mission to breathe new life into an art form steeped in tradition by showcasing the diversity of classical music through a mixture of traditional and modern compositions, as well as the conductor's own original symphonic works.

Headlined by the gifted nine-year-old prodigy Charlotte Im, the CN Philharmonic's concert at Lincoln Center will include Dmitri Shostakovich's "String Quartet No. 8," Mozart's "Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K.216," and Igor Stravinsky's "Pulcinella Suite." Im's numerous accolades include first place at the CAPMT State Final Concerto Competition, first place at MTAC Scholarship Auditions, and first place at Lansum International Music Festival.

At Calvary Church, the orchestra will perform the same program with a different centerpiece: Mozart's "Violin Concerto No. 4 in D Major, K.218" featuring the award-winning and internationally renowned violinist Dani Kim. Kim has been a soloist for orchestras all over the world, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the National Orchestra of Belgium, the Munich Chamber Orchestra, and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra.

From talented rising stars to award-winning soloists to lauded Juilliard professors of music, the CN Philharmonic is comprised of highly skilled musicians united by their belief that music is a profound expression of the human experience. According to CN Philharmonic Board Member James Shin, "We have artists and advocates who are gifted with a passion for music, and we believe that we have both the tremendous privilege and the unshakeable responsibility to share it."

Conductor David Jeong adds, "It is truly inspiring to see these talented musicians come together with so much joy in their craft—and to see the joy they bring our audiences. We look forward to continuing to rejuvenate classical music for the modern era, to pay homage to these great composers, and to inspire the next generation of artists and lovers of music."

For media inquiries, please contact Soo Park at 917-620-1038 or 212048@email4pr.com

For more information, please visit www.cnphil.org and www.facebook.com/cnp.orchestra

