C&N Teammates are "Standing Strong Against Cancer"

WELLSBORO, Pa., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Citizens & Northern Corporation, NASDAQ: CZNC) - C&N's Giving Back, Giving Together program is making a difference again this year with its Standing Strong Against Cancer initiative. Since it launched on June 1, 2024, the campaign has already raised over $30,000, within one-third of its $100,000 goal. The money raised will directly support individuals in the local community who are battling cancer, providing financial relief and necessary resources to help them during their fight.

"Our team has done incredible work so far, but we're not stopping here," said Caitlin Hilliard, Senior Community Engagement Coordinator. "$30,000 is a great milestone, but we're focused on hitting that $100,000 target because we know the impact these funds will have for families right here in our neighborhoods."

How the Community can get Involved

As part of their fundraising efforts, C&N teammates launched a T-shirt fundraiser at https://qrco.de/gbgt_shirts. Starting at $25, these shirts benefit eight local cancer organizations (with roughly $7 of each purchase going towards the cause). Donations can also be made directly to the campaign at https://givebutter.com/Standing-Strong-Against-Cancer.

Our Partnering Organizations:

"This is about more than hitting a financial goal," said Michelle M. Reidinger, Giving Back, Giving Together Team Leader in Lycoming County, PA. "This is about standing shoulder to shoulder with people in our community who need us right now. Every bit of support counts, and together we can make a huge difference in their lives."

Giving Back, Giving Together: Focused on Local Impact

What makes C&N's employee giving program stand out is its 100% employee-driven model. Every year, the company comes together to choose one cause that hits close to home, then rallies behind it with fundraisers, item drives, and volunteer efforts. Since the program began in 2015, C&N teammates have raised over $750,000 and collected over 42,000 essential items for local food banks, emergency services, children, military service members, and more. This year's focus is clear — supporting cancer patients in their toughest fight.

Real Support for Real People

Whether it's helping cover treatment costs for those without insurance, providing transportation to appointments, or delivering care packages to brighten a tough day, the money raised goes where it's needed most — right here in the community.

"It's one thing to raise money, but it's another to know that every dollar is helping someone who lives just down the street," said Blair T. Rush, EVP & Region President in Bucks County, PA area. "We're proud of what we've done so far, but there's still more work ahead, and we're determined to get there."

About C&N's Employee Giving Program: C&N's employee giving program is unique — 100% employee-led, focused on making an impact locally. Since 2015, the program has supported a wide range of causes, from local food banks to emergency services, raising over $750,000 and donating over 42,000 items. Each year, C&N employees choose a cause that speaks to the heart of their communities, and this year's campaign, Standing Strong Against Cancer, is dedicated to helping those battling cancer right here at home.

About C&N: C&N is an independent community financial services company providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services with 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates one loan production office in Elmira, NY, which offers commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at www.cnbankpa.com. The Company's stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.

SOURCE Citizens & Northern Corp