CN Travel Group Selects RateGain for SWITCH Connectivity and Channel Manager

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain, the market leader in hospitality and travel technology SaaS products, today announced that it has been selected by CN Travel Group, for DHISCO and RezGain connectivity, to access 125,000+ properties and connections to 1,500+ demand partners respectively.

Operating in China and Southeast Asia holiday destinations, CN Travel Group aims to expand globally and thus, wanted a partner that provides connectivity to largest hotel chains. DHISCO consistently realizes <50 milliseconds transaction times in its environment, maintains virtually perfect availability and provides seamless shopping and booking experience with flexible connectivity options. With RezGain, CN Travel Group would achieve 99.9% accuracy of rates pushed through channels, reliable connectivity with >99% success rates, and automated mapping ensuring 100% mapped rates. Leveraging Smart Distribution platform, CN Travel Group would get top-notch enterprise market analytics and 80% mapping effort reduction using ML/AI enabled auto mapping recommender.

"We wanted a partner that provides an always available, consistently reliable along with agile and scalable connectivity solution. We knew RateGain would meet our future goals and provide the seamless connectivity solution we want. Access to industry's largest hotel inventory will give the flexibility and opportunity to expand offerings to our members drastically," said Ms. Anna Lan, Founder & CEO, CN Travel Group.

"Demand partners are seeing synergistic benefits of combining DHISCO and RezGain. DHISCO provides switch connectivity to 500+ unique hotel chain supply partners. RezGain provides agility and better rate and inventory governance for a massive pool of standalone hotels and regional chains. Therefore, DHISCO-RezGain combination will help CN Travel Group enjoy frictionless smart distribution and streamlining third party or OTA inventory distribution that will increase online booking, revenue and overall staff productivity," says Apurva Chamaria, Chief Revenue Officer, RateGain.

About RateGain:

RateGain is the #1 provider of SaaS products, which help travel, and hospitality companies make more revenue every day. RateGain offers products, which help with rate intelligence, cognitive revenue management, smart e-distribution, and brand engagement.

For more information, visit www.rategain.com.

About CN Travel Group:

CN Travel Group is a leading enterprise in the vertical segment of tourism in China. Developed and operated by Longteng Jielv Information Technology Co., Ltd., 'Dingfangyi.com' is currently a large-scale, professional hotel reservation and self-parade product-trading platform (B2B) in China.

For more information, visit www.cnbooking.com.cn.

SOURCE RateGain