CNA Announces Dan Franzetti as Chief Administrative Officer

News provided by

CNA

15 Jun, 2023, 17:00 ET

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Dan Franzetti to a newly created position of Chief Administrative Officer, reporting to Dino Robusto. In this role, Franzetti will have oversight for a broad set of enterprise strategic functions including the global claims and legal organizations, compliance, government relations and a number of corporate services functions.

"The addition of a Chief Administrative Officer is an important next step in the evolution of CNA's executive leadership team, and I am confident that Dan will bring the same level of impactful leadership as he did in his role as Global Head of Claims at CNA." Robusto said. "Dan's breadth of expertise built across a career spanning three decades in the P&C industry, positions him perfectly for the CAO role and he will contribute meaningfully to the continued success of CNA."

Franzetti joined CNA as Global Head of Claims in April 2020 after three decades of broad expertise in global claims in the P&C industry. He served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Claims Officer for QBE North America prior to CNA, which was preceded by a 20-year career with Zurich. Franzetti earned his Bachelors of Arts degree from Colgate University, a Masters of Business Administration from Rutgers University-Newark, and a J.D. from New York Law School.

About CNA
CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of invested assets. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

Follow CNA (NYSE: CNA) on: Twitter  | LinkedIn | YouTube 

Media Contact
Jenny Vaupel
847-224-2464
[email protected]com

SOURCE CNA

