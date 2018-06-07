CNA Announces Jennifer Livingstone as Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Jennifer Livingstone into the newly created Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer role, effective June 18, 2018. In partnership with CNA's Branch Managers, Livingstone will be accountable for developing and executing marketing strategies to increasingly position CNA as the market of choice across all our target segments. She will report to Doug Worman, Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer.

"Jennifer is a proven leader in the insurance industry with extensive experience in agent and broker management, business development, marketing, underwriting, operations, sales management, strategic analysis and reporting," Worman said. "She is the perfectly suited to join CNA as our new Chief Marketing Officer."

Livingstone joins CNA after 25 years in the insurance industry, in both underwriting and sales roles. She spent the majority of her career at AIG in roles of increasing scope and responsibility. Livingstone spent her last seven years at AIG as Senior Vice President, Head of Broker Relations and Channel Management. Since 2016, Livingstone has served as Vice President of Global Sales Development at Cyence, where she was responsible for sales, marketing, and business development for Cyence's platform which helps the insurance industry manage cyber risk.

About CNA

CNA is the eighth largest commercial insurer in the United States. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

