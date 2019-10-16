CNA Announces Management Changes in Enterprise Risk Management and Warranty

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced that Mark James has been named CNA's Chief Risk and Reinsurance Officer. He assumed leadership for CNA's Enterprise Risk Management function and maintains leadership for the Global Reinsurance team. Prior to joining CNA in April 2018, James held the position of Worldwide Reinsurance and Risk Manager at Chubb for 13 years and, in 2016, moved to AIG as the Deputy Chief Ceded Reinsurance Officer.

Al Miralles, who served as CNA's Chief Risk Officer since 2017, has been appointed President of CNA Warranty. In this role, Miralles is responsible for the oversight and management of CNA's Warranty business and will continue to provide strategic oversight for Long Term Care.

After 40 years of service – the last 10 years leading Warranty – CNA has announced that Brian Loebach will retire at year end.

"I thank Brian for his many years of dedication to CNA and I am confident that Mark and Al will continue to strengthen our Enterprise Risk Management and Warranty capabilities," said Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, CNA.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

