CNA Appoints Bruce Dmytrow to Senior Vice President, Healthcare

CHICAGO, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Bruce Dmytrow to Senior Vice President, Healthcare. In this role, Dmytrow is responsible for the overall strategic leadership and direction of CNA's industry-leading Healthcare underwriting unit. He reports to Kevin Smith, President and Chief Operating Officer, CNA Specialty.

Dmytrow joined CNA in 1995, most recently serving as Vice President for Aging Services and National Programs. Throughout his career at CNA, he has had oversight for CNA's enterprise-wide risk control strategic direction for Healthcare, Professional Services and Financial Institutions Customer Segments in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Prior to joining CNA, Dmytrow served as a Manager and Healthcare Consultant at MMI Companies, Inc., and Bio-Med Associates, Inc. Before his career in the insurance industry, Bruce served as a Medical Dosimetrist at the University of Chicago Hospitals and Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he utilized his clinical experience to treat and manage oncology patients.

"Bruce is a trusted leader and is well-known for his breadth and depth across the continuum of care, with expertise that extends from the traditional hospital/physician model to new and emerging healthcare delivery systems," Smith said. "Bruce's extensive knowledge and leadership capabilities, combined with CNA's more than 50 years of experience as a top underwriter of insurance solutions and services for healthcare companies, will enable us to better serve our more than one million healthcare customers."

Dmytrow received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Boston College. He received a postgraduate degree in Medical Radiation Dosimetry from Yale University Medical School/Yale-New Haven Hospital and a Master of Business Administration degree in Entrepreneurship from DePaul University. He also holds the Certified Professional in Healthcare Risk Management (CPHRM) designation, was an active member on several healthcare organization board of directors and advisory boards, is widely published and often quoted in industry journals.

CNA is the eighth largest commercial insurer in the United States. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

