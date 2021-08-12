CNA Appoints Dieter Korte as Senior Vice President, Middle Market

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA announced today the appointment of Dieter Korte as Senior Vice President, Middle Market, effective immediately. In this role, Korte will be responsible for profitability, growth, and strategic direction of CNA's Middle Market Business Unit.

"Dieter's proven track record of performance and strong leadership in both the customer segment and product line roles makes him an ideal candidate to lead this business unit at CNA," said Kevin Leidwinger, President and Chief Operating Officer, Commercial.

Korte joined CNA in 2016 after 25 years of commercial leadership in the industry and has been an integral part of the organization working closely with agents and brokers to provide creative insurance solutions for Middle Market businesses.

